What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 16, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 16, 2025, will be full of suspense, drama, and surprises. Fans can look forward to exciting moments as their favorite characters face new problems and secrets start to come out. This episode will continue important storylines that have been building up for a while.

One big moment is a tense breakfast meeting that takes a strange turn. There will also be trouble around a stolen special medicine. As relationships get tested and secrets are revealed, this episode of Days of Our Lives promises to keep the viewers hooked.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on Friday, May 16, 2025

Susan’s premonition shadows Marlena’s good news

Earlier, Marlena Evans and Susan Banks met for breakfast in the town square to catch up. Susan has been acting a little strange lately, which has made people curious and a bit worried. Marlena has been waiting nervously for news about John Black, who has been missing for a long time.

In tomorrow’s Days of Our Lives episode, Marlena will finally get a call from Shane Donovan with news about where John is, a moment she has been hoping for. But during their meeting, Susan had a scary feeling that something bad might happen.

It feels like someone “walked over her grave,” which means the good news about John might come with a sad or serious problem. This could mean something important and possibly tragic is about to happen with John.

Tensions rise as EJ DiMera interrupts breakfast

As Marlena and Susan are enjoying their breakfast, EJ DiMera will suddenly show up and interrupt them. EJ has a tricky past and often tries to manipulate people, but lately he’s been pretending to be a better person.

He’ll keep acting like he’s changed and is now focused on helping at the hospital. However, his visit will make Susan feel uneasy, and her strange feelings might be a sign that EJ isn’t as honest as he claims to be.

Sarah confronts Xander about his motives

Another big story involves Sarah Horton Kiriakis and Xander Kiriakis. Sarah wants honest answers and puts Xander in a tough spot, asking him what he’s really planning when it comes to the hospital. As tension grows, Sarah’s questions might uncover more about what Xander is up to and maybe even bring out hidden feelings about Philip Kiriakis, making the love triangle even more complicated.

Philip and Kevin’s theft scheme spirals out of control

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, the situation with the stolen Versavix medicine is getting worse. Kevin Lambert was only supposed to take one dose to help Bo Brady, but he got scared and ended up stealing the whole batch. Because of this, Steve Johnson and Shawn Brady couldn’t get the medicine Bo needs.

Now, Steve, Shawn, and Kayla Johnson will work together to figure out who broke into the lab and stole the drugs. Dr. Jeffrey Russell will show up and start blaming people, thinking someone messed with the security cameras. He’ll even accuse Steve and Shawn, even though Kevin was the one who took the drugs, and he was working with Philip.

If the stolen medicine gets ruined or if Kevin and Philip get caught, their team could fall apart. Their plan is falling apart quickly, and things are about to get even messier for everyone involved.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

