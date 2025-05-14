Who plays Kevin Lambert on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Long-time viewers of Days of Our Lives might remember the name Kevin Lambert—a character who first debuted more than two decades ago. With Kevin's recent addition to the series plotline, many fans wonder about the actor who brings this character to life. Chadwick Hopson, who previously played Kevin in the Last Blast Reunion digital mini-series, part of the Days' universe, now reprises the role in the main show as of May 14, 2025.

But Hopson is far from the first to play Kevin Lambert. Here's a breakdown of the character's history and the other actors who have played him over the years.

About Days of Our Lives star Chadwick Hopson

Chadwick Hopson was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, and found his love for acting while in high school. He attended Daemen College in Buffalo, New York, where he studied Business and Accounting on a soccer scholarship. He added a theater minor to pursue his creative aspirations.

Following graduation, Hopson relocated to Los Angeles, where he co-founded The Knights Young Production Company with friends Brian Flaccus and Jeffrey Larson. His acting resume includes appearances in Weapon Wars, Adopted, and a one-off on Black-ish. Respected for his down-to-earth and affable screen presence, Hopson infuses depth and relatability into the role of Kevin Lambert.

Kevin Lambert's origins in Salem

Kevin Lambert was first introduced on Days of Our Lives in 2001 as a smart but socially awkward science buff at Salem High. He was frequently seen attempting to socialize with the popular crowd, a dynamic that created some classic mischief and heartache.

In 2001, Brett Lawrence first appeared as Kevin. Robert Benvenisti took over the role and portrayed the character till 2002, with a return in 2007. In 2019, Hopson was brought in to play Kevin in the digital series and Last Blast Reunion.

Although his role was nominal, Kevin became part of the teenage trope when the show was making a big push towards young adult storylines. His friendships with Jan Spears and bullying of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) established him as a familiar—if not exactly likable—figure during that period.

Chadwick Hopson brings back Kevin in Days of Our Lives

Kevin Lambert's character returned in 2019, but not on the flagship series. Instead, Days of Our Lives introduced a digital spin-off series on the DOOL App titled Last Blast Reunion, bringing back many members of Salem High's Class of 2002.

Hopson's interpretation brought renewed life to Kevin, a more grown-up, if still somewhat awkward, adult operating the Com Café in New York City. The web show reintroduced fans to Kevin in a different environment, providing an outlet for Hopson to get his shine on, bringing enthusiasts into his corner who might have known the character only as the high schooler.

In 2025, Hopson returns to the main Days of Our Lives series, playing the character for the first time in years as part of his big return to Salem. His story is hardly small-time—Kevin gets mixed up in a big plot concerning the theft of Versix, an experimental sepsis treatment, by his old schoolmate Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier). The theft is a matter of life and death, especially for Philip's comatose brother Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), who needs the drug desperately.

Kevin Lambert's future in Days of Our Lives

While it remains to be seen how long Kevin will stick around this time, his involvement in the Versix theft places him squarely in one of the show’s most dramatic storylines. Whether Kevin is redeemed or becomes a cautionary tale, Chadwick Hopson’s return ensures that this character is no longer just a forgotten name from Salem High’s past.

For long-time viewers, it's a nostalgic throwback. For new viewers, it's a new face who finds himself in the middle of a high-profile plot. Either way, Kevin Lambert is officially back to business on Days of Our Lives.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

