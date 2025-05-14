What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives (May 15, 2025)? 

On May 14, 2025, Days of Our Lives followed several tense developments. Philip asked Kevin to steal the Versavix drug from Dr. Russell’s lab so he could both save Bo Brady and use it to benefit Titan. Kevin agreed to the plan. Meanwhile, Steve and Shawn broke into the lab only to find the drug already gone.

Gabi and Alex went on a dinner date and talked about their personal lives, including Gabi’s feelings for JJ and Arianna’s request to come home. At Rachel’s birthday party, EJ and Kristen argued about the shooting, which led to Rachel overhearing them and having a nightmare about gunfire.

In the May 15 episode, Steve and Shawn will regroup and try to figure out who got to the drug first. Philip will continue to cover his tracks and push Kevin to stay quiet. Kayla will worry about the consequences of the failed heist.

Kristen will try to smooth things over with Rachel, while Brady remains suspicious of EJ. Gabi will talk to Rafe about Arianna’s return. Xander will confront Philip again about Titan, and the tension between them will grow. More fallout is expected as secrets begin to crack and alliances start to shift.

What to expect from the May 15, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives?

A still from Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Steve and Shawn will return from their failed break-in at the lab and immediately start trying to figure out who got to the Versavix drug before them. They will go over every step of their plan with Kayla, and Steve will raise questions about how someone else knew exactly when to move.

Shawn will suggest that there had to be an inside leak or someone watching the same timelines. Kayla will realize they may have underestimated how many people already knew about the drug’s existence. She will warn that if the wrong person now holds the only dose, it could become a bigger problem than they planned for.

Philip will continue pushing Kevin to stay quiet and will tell the latter that if anyone finds out they took the drug, they could both be arrested. Philip will stress that Titan’s future and Bo’s life depend on them controlling what happens next.

Kevin will start to feel uneasy and might second-guess going along with Philip’s plan, especially if more people start asking questions. Philip will promise to keep him protected and suggest that everything will settle down soon if they stay calm.

Kristen will try to fix what happened at Rachel’s party. After Rachel’s nightmare and reaction to hearing about the shooting, Kristen will sit her down and try to explain things without admitting anything. She will say grown-ups sometimes argue and that Rachel is safe.

Brady will not be convinced and will push Kristen to stop involving Rachel in her fights with EJ. EJ will also be distant, still rattled by the memory that came back during the chaos. Kristen will grow more frustrated with EJ’s silence and suspect he remembers more than he’s saying.

In Days of Our Lives, Gabi will talk to Rafe about Arianna’s call and her decision to send her daughter money to return home. Rafe will ask questions about what’s really going on with Arianna and why Will and Sonny aren’t more involved. Gabi will admit she’s not sure and just wants Arianna back safe.

A still from Days of Our Lives (Image via NBC)

She will also mention her strange date with Alex and the awkward tension it caused with Philip. Rafe will advise her to be careful if Philip is involved in anything shady again.

In Days of Our Lives, Xander will confront Philip once more about Titan and warn him to stay out of any board dealings. Philip will act casual but stay vague, trying not to give anything away. Their argument will grow tense as Xander gets more suspicious about Philip’s movements and involvement with the hospital’s Versavix connection.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

