I was disappointed to see Days of Our Lives use Kevin as a plot device—again

Kevin Lambert is back in the Days of Our Lives' storyline and is again being used as a tool by one of his friends, his time it is Philip Kiriakis. Played by Chadwick Hopson since 2019, Kevin has returned to Salem and is looking for a job, surprising many viewers like me. However, the favor Philip asks as a friend is likely to land him in trouble in the upcoming story arc.

Ad

Meanwhile, the other Days of Our Lives story arcs revolve around EJ DiMera and his feud with the Kiriakis family. Within the Kiriakis family, there is another feud raging after Philip forged Victor's letter to take half of Xander's inheritance. With the betrayal revealed, Xander and Alex have teamed up against Philip.

Elsewhere, Titan is planning to buy the University Hospital, along with Dr. Russell's experimental sepsis cure. EJ DiMera is also moving in for the same deal, hinting at a looming clash. At the same time, Shawn and Steve are collaborating with Kayla to steal a small amount of the coveted drug to cure Bo's sepsis.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives continues to play out the checkered lives of Salem residents as they navigate complex interpersonal dynamics on the long-running daily soap, airing on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinions.

Days of Our Lives: What route does Kevin's arc take?

Trouble awaits Kevin on DOOL (Image via Instagram/dayspeacock)

As a longtime viewer of Days of Our Lives, Kevin Lambert's presence in the storyline induced a sense of regret for me since the brilliant and intellectual character was used as a tool by his friends. During his teenage, then played by, first, Brett Lawrence, and then, Robert Benvenisti, he was a handy device in others' machinations.

Ad

Kevin was introduced to the soap's storyline with the arc of Jan Spears's sinister ploy of humiliating Chloe Lane. The genius nerd was asked to set up a Chemistry experiment that would smear Chloe's hair with a smelly goop. He was later, exonerated from the vile scheme after the true culprits were exposed.

On one hand, he showed the courage and leadership skill to help Penny and Susan stand up for themselves, while on the other, he romanced Mimi, Bonnie Lockhart's daughter, leading to her transformation into a better person. However, his arc was cut short with his relocation out of state for higher studies.

Ad

Ad

In 2019, on the soap's digital series, Last Blast Reunion, Kevin initiated the reunion party at his cafe, .Com. While he arranged the event, he never got the centre stage. On the contrary, he presumably became the first casualty of the series of deaths in the series.

The current storyline found Kevin, played by Chadwick Hopson, alive and kicking. He reached out to Philip looking for a job change. Incidentally, he works for Doctor Jeffrey Russell, as a lab assisstant at the same facility where the good doctor is experimenting on Versavix.

Ad

Realizing that his intellectual friend is in the same pharma facility that Xander wants to buy and holds the cure for Bo Brady's sepsis, Philip called his former classmate and met him at the Bistro. Wednesday's episode, dated May 14, 2025, saw Philip asking for Versavix.

Kevin accepts Philip's task (Image via Instagram/dayspeacock)

When Kevin explained that he couldn't get his hands on the formula, Philip suggested he steal the drug. In return, Philip promised money and a possible job at Titan. As expected, Kevin caved in for his friend.

Ad

Also Read: What is happening with Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored

How is Kevin's character getting exploited on Days of Our Lives?

The soap's spoilers suggest a major upset in Philip's project. As such, Kevin will be drawn into the consequences of the bungled scheme. While he has no direct connection to any of the people involved with the drug, he will need to bear the brunt of Philip's thoughtless project.

Ad

Some of the soap's fans like me believe Kevin's character has been brought in again as a device to launch a story arc for the central characters. Considering that Kevin has been a likeable and promising character, I am dismayed to see him being repeatedly used as a means to an end.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 16 to 23, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Ad

Whether Chadwick Hopson's Kevin will have a more stable role in the upcoming storyline remains to be seen. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to find out about Philip and Kevin's botched plan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More