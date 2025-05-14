Days of Our Lives recap (May 14, 2025): Did Philip convince Kevin to steal the Versavix drug?

The Days of Our Lives episode aired on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Philip asked his old friend Kevin to steal the Versavix drug from Dr. Russell’s lab, hoping to save Bo and profit through Titan. Kevin agreed, setting their plan in motion. At the hospital, Steve and Shawn broke into the lab only to discover the drug was already gone.

Ad

Philip persuaded Kevin to steal the drug from Dr. Russell’s lab. The two met at the Bistro, where Kevin shared his frustrations about working under Russell and revealed he had access to the lab. Philip used that opening to suggest a plan. He explained the drug could save Bo’s life and give Titan a financial edge. Kevin was hesitant at first, pointing out that Russell didn’t trust anyone enough to leave the full formula behind.

Ad

Trending

Philip said they didn’t need the full formula—just one dose to reverse-engineer it. He promised Kevin a job and a cut of the profits. Kevin eventually agreed and clinked glasses with Philip to seal the deal. They planned to break in over the weekend while Russell was out of town.

This agreement came just before Steve and Shawn were about to break into the lab, which means Kevin and Philip’s timing intersected directly with their heist. Philip believed this move would help Titan dominate the pharmaceutical market and prove his worth to Xander. Kevin’s part in the scheme confirmed that the Versavix had already been stolen before Steve and Shawn arrived, making their break-in too late.

Ad

Days of Our Lives: Why did Steve and Shawn fail to get the Versavix drug?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Steve and Shawn failed because the drug had already been taken before they arrived. After Kayla successfully got Dr. Russell out of town, Steve and Shawn broke into the lab, expecting to find the Versavix formula waiting. Once inside, they quickly realized the lab had already been hit.

Ad

The storage area where the drug was supposed to be was empty. They immediately suspected that someone else knew about the drug’s value and had acted ahead of them. The two began reviewing what might have gone wrong and wondered who else would want the drug badly enough to beat them to it.

Steve considered that someone inside the hospital might have leaked the plan. Shawn pointed out the break-in didn’t leave signs of forced entry, suggesting it was an inside job. Their failed mission now puts pressure on Kayla, who counted on them to secure the medication.

Ad

The missing Versavix raises concerns not just for Bo’s life but also for who now controls it. Without the drug, they lose their shot at both saving Bo and preventing corporate misuse. They left the lab with nothing and no clear leads, unsure of how to recover the stolen formula or find out who took it.

Days of Our Lives: How did the dinner date between Gabi and Alex go?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Gabi and Alex had a surprisingly easygoing dinner, despite awkward tension at first. Alex arrived to pick Gabi up for their date, and she was annoyed when he said they were going to the Bistro. She admitted she only bid on him at the auction to make JJ jealous.

Ad

He said he didn’t care, and they agreed to enjoy the night anyway. At the restaurant, Gabi noticed Philip with Kevin and thought his friend looked “cute and nerdy.” When they greeted the two, Philip quickly made excuses and left with Kevin, leaving Gabi confused.

During dinner, Alex and Gabi talked about Arianna, who had called Gabi earlier asking to come home. Gabi shared that she would send her the money, and Alex was surprised Will and Sonny weren’t joining her. The two bonded over their family concerns and agreed they had fun even though they both had other people on their minds.

Ad

Gabi admitted JJ didn’t react the way she hoped, and Alex encouraged her to keep trying. After dinner, they joked about the auction and whether she’d pay another $15,000 for a second date. The date ended with mutual respect and a light moment that helped them reset their dynamic.

Days of Our Lives: What triggered Rachel’s nightmare at her birthday party?

Days of Our Lives (Image via Peacock, NBC)

Rachel’s nightmare was triggered by EJ and Kristen arguing about the shooting. During her Alice in Wonderland-themed party at the DiMera mansion, Rachel was enjoying herself in costume, joined by Belle, EJ, Kristen, and Brady. While the adults tried to keep things cheerful, tension built quickly. Kristen pushed EJ to say her mother wasn’t the shooter, but EJ refused.

Ad

He claimed he didn’t remember anything from the night of the shooting, which Kristen didn’t believe. Brady and Kristen kept pressing EJ, and things got loud. At one point, Kristen knocked over a tray during a heated exchange, causing a loud crash.

That noise seemed to shake EJ and bring back a memory of a gunshot and glass shattering. Meanwhile, Rachel overheard the commotion and came downstairs in distress. She told Kristen she had a nightmare about a gunshot. Everyone tried to comfort her, but the damage was done.

Ad

In Days of Our Lives, EJ’s flashback and Rachel’s reaction suggest the trauma of the shooting is still fresh in both their minds. Kristen and Brady blamed EJ for scaring her, while EJ turned the accusation around, saying the real danger was still out there. Rachel’s party ended on a tense note with more questions than answers.

Watch Days of Our Lives on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More