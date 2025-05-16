I firmly believe Xander’s grudge against Philip is the most hypocritical thing on Days of Our Lives right now

Xander and Philip are facing a raging battle within the Kiriakis family on Days of Our Lives after the former learned about Philip's betrayal. While Philip is repentant and wants a second chance at brotherhood, Xander is too angry to consider reconciliation. To add to their problems, Philip's latest adventure with Versavix, deviating from its plan, is set to land him in more trouble with his half-brother.

As a longtime viewer of Days of Our Lives, I am surprised at Xander's continued annoyance with Philip. While Philip has often been a disappointment to his father, Victor, Xander was the one with twisted morals. As such, many fans like me believe Xander got away with bigger crimes and has no right to judge Philip over the forged letter.

Meanwhile, other Days of Our Lives story arcs involve EJ DiMera's plan to influence the board to buy out University Hospital and the Brady family's desperate attempt to save Bo Brady from a septic death. Elsewhere, EJ's shootout is still under investigation, and Marlena has received news about John's whereabouts.

These and other complicated story arcs involving the residents of Salem continue to make up the plot of Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running daily soaps, now airing on Peacock.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinions.

Days of Our Lives: What stemmed the animosity between Xander and Philip?

After Victor Kiriakis died, a letter tampered with by Theresa Donovan tried to prove that Alex Kiriakis was the sole heir of the deceased business head. However, Xander's mother, Fiona, arrived to dispel the lie, declaring Xander Kiriakis was the heir mentioned in Victor's letter as "Alexander." As such, Alex stepped down graciously, and Xander took over the reins of Titan.

A few months later, Philip arrived with another letter from Victor, stating that the former was to share part of the inheritance. After some initial resistance, Xander accepted the change and shared Victor's assets with Philip. The brothers shared a great bond as they schemed to take over DiMera Enterprises.

Meanwhile, Philip's former girlfriend, Stephanie, and Xander's wife, Sarah, discovered that Philip's letter was forged. However, they stayed quiet to preserve peace. At the same time, Xander's presumption that Philip was having an affair with Stephanie brought Alex into the privy circle, as Stephanie had to come clean to her boyfriend.

Eventually, Vivian Alamain, who forged the letter, spilled the truth to Xander to spite Philip. As Xander exploded in anger, Philip accepted the betrayal, as did Stephanie and Alex. However, none of them named Sarah, while she lived in fear of a fallout with her husband.

Meanwhile, DOOL fans saw Xander unable to cut Philip out since that would dissolve their DiMera acquisition. He teamed up with cousin Alex but considered Philip an enemy. The latter, however, wanted to get back into his half-brother's good books.

Days of Our Lives: What is the current situation with the Kiriakis brothers?

Philip learned that Xander is one of the contenders for University Hospital, besides EJ DiMera, and tried fishing for intel from Alex and Brady. However, a look inside the DiMera Pharmaceuticals file and a talk with Dr. Frame made things clear to him. He realized the importance of Versavix for Xander and a cure for Bo Brady's sepsis.

As such, he reached out to his high school friend, Kevin Lambert, employed in Dr. Russell's lab. Philip convinced his friend to steal the experimental drug so that he would save Bo as well as get on Xander's good side.

However, Thursday's episode, dated May 15, 2025, showed that they inadvertently chose the same time that Shawn and Steve decided to steal one vial of the drug. Hearing the latter enter the lab, Kevin escaped with the complete batch of Versavix.

With Dr. Russell slated to discover the loss of the whole box, things will soon escalate. Along with Kevin, Philip may also come under fire soon, spoiling any chances of reuniting with Xander.

Xander is overreacting towards Philip

While there is no denying that Philip's forgery to get half of Xander's inheritance was betrayal, many Days of Our Lives viewers like me feel that Xander's wrath is a bit exaggerated.

On one hand, Philip was raised as Victor's son and rightful heir. On the other, Xander knew himself to be Victor's nephew. To find out later that he was a biological son and also an heir was a bonus. As such, Xander should not be mean toward Philip.

Knowing that Philip has bungled his chances of getting back with his brother, fans will wish Xander to be kinder to him in the upcoming episodes. Whether they will reunite again in the face of forthcoming clashes with the DiMeras remains to be seen.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives to find out if Philip and Xander bury the hatchet.

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More