Days of Our Lives preview sees Xander attack Philip, Versavix mission chaos, and John's life on the line

Erratic actions and explosive emotions mark Days of Our Lives for the week of May 19, 2025. The atmosphere turns volatile among the Kiriakis brothers after Philip's misdirected efforts ruin Xander's mega plans. Elsewhere, news about John's return is not very positive, with another mishap threatening to endanger his life.

The past week on Days of Our Lives saw Philip's desperate attempt at making it into Xander's good books. As such, he reached out to his former classmate to pull a feat which turned out wrong. Elsewhere, EJ put on his best behavior to gain support as the buyer of the University Hospital. However, people judged him on his past.

Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel reunited as the former took up a job offer at Titan, his father's rival company. However, Paulina warned Johnny against hurting Chanel again. Marlena heard that John had been relocated elsewhere and hoped for his safe return. But Susan had premonitions about worrisome events.

At the same time, Shawn and Steve's plan to steal the sepsis drug went to waste as the drugs were found missing, and Dr. Russell took their help to track the theft. More revelations pointed at Kevin while Xander guessed Philip's hand in it.

As Bo struggles for life on Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running daily soaps airing on Peacock, other Salem residents will continue to cross enemies and stand by allies.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Xander's attack on Philip escalates

After learning about Versavix being stolen from the lab, a surprised Xander Kiriakis wondered whether it was his rival, EJ. However, he soon zeroed in on his half-brother, Philip Kiriakis. He went to the latter's hotel suite and accused him. When Philip did not deny the accusations, Xander threatened to beat him.

The upcoming episodes will find Xander losing his temper and punching his brother soundly. The former mercenary has more power than Philip, who will be unable to resist the assault. The soap's spoilers suggest that Xander will punch and kick his brother before leaving in a huff.

However, Philip will be left in bad shape so that Kate will discover him. Kate will likely dial 911 to get Philip into the hospital. Meanwhile, Sarah will learn about the stolen sepsis drug and join the dots about Xander's eagerness to buy the hospital. Whether she will question her husband about Philip's assault remains to be seen.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from May 19 to 23, 2025

Days of Our Lives: Versavix has landed in the wrong hands

Days of Our Lives fans may remember Philip met his high school friend, Kevin Lambert, to ask him to steal a small quantity of Vesavix in return for money and a job at Titan. Unfortunately, Kevin chose the same time as Steve and Shawn, leading to a flustered Kevin taking the whole batch out.

Before long, Dr. Russell arrived to find the box missing and a search for the thief and the samples started, leaving Kevin with the samples near the dumpster. However, Philip asked Kevin to stay put till he came around to meet.

As Philip is beaten into a pulp by his brother, the former will not keep his appointment with Kevin. An unconscious Philip will be admitted to the hospital, and Kevin will be stranded with a box full of Versavix vials. Since Kevin will be identified as the thief, he will likely not venture near the hospital.

Meanwhile, Philip will be unavailable on the phone. As such, whether Kevin destroys the box or reaches out to some other friends, such as Belle or Shawn, remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: John has a final peril awaiting him

On Friday's episode, dated May 16, 2025, Marlena received the happy news about John's whereabouts. She conveyed the same to Susan, who, in turn, had ominous premonitions. However, everyone prayed for John's safe return home.

The soap's spoiler promo hints at another threat lurking for John before he heads home. There will be an explosion in a lab, where John will scuffle with his enemies in hazmat suits. As the news of the explosion reaches home, Kayla will inform Marlena about it. As the latter demands news on her husband, Kayla will likely apprise her about John being badly hurt.

How soon the injured John arrives home remains to be seen. Moreover, whether his return connects to Bo Brady's recovery is as yet unclear.

Also Read: What is happening with John and Bo on Days of Our Lives? Characters’ fates explored

Stay tuned to find out the updates on John and Bo while Kevin figures out his next move with Versavix on Days of Our Lives.

