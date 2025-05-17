What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 19, 2025)?

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives that aired on Friday, May 16, 2025, Marlena started worrying about John, while Susan left for a cruise. Xander started suspecting Philip, leading to an intense fight between the two brothers. Steve, Shawn, and Kayla continued searching for the stolen drug, but new clues and accusations made things worse.

On the other hand, Dr. Russell decided to keep things quiet while everyone started noticing Kevin's nervous behavior. Marlena seemed hopeful when she received a call about John. Later, Xander attacked Philip after learning the truth about the stolen drug.

The new episode of Days of Our Lives will air on Monday, May 19, 2025. In this episode, Shawn and Steve will keep searching for a cure to save Bo’s life. Kate finds Philip and questions him about his actions, leading to a fight with Xander.

Meanwhile, Maggie will question Xander about his recent ordeal with Philip. Alex will attempt to establish his kingdom through book publishing. Trying to expand Titan’s literature division, Alex will likely want to publish Stephanie's book.

What to expect from the May 19, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives?

Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives will begin with Steve and Shawn searching for a cure to save Bo’s life. While Bo’s life hangs in the balance, everyone in Salem will attempt to figure out where the medication that can save him went and who took it. Steve and Shawn will convince Jeffrey that they can help him solve the case and get to the bottom of the crime.

On the other hand, both Xander and Philip will face the consequences of their deeds. Previously, Xander had figured out that Philip was to blame for the stolen drug, and Philip had admitted it. Out of range and fury, Xander had punched him. Monday's episode will shed light on whether Xander got the anger out of his system.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Kate will find Philip and realize that he is not looking great. Kate will figure out that it is due to his recent fight with Xander, where he got punched by the latter. Kate will have a lot of questions for Philip, where she will ask him about his past deeds that led to an intense altercation with Xander.

In this episode, Maggie will also approach Xander. She will ask him about his recent fight with Philip and discuss the recent situation between the two brothers. However, the spoilers do not reveal whether Maggie will get the exact answers she is seeking.

Later, in Days of Our Lives, while Xander, Maggie, Kate, and Philip are arguing over who will be top dog at Titan, Alex will try to establish his own kingdom through book publishing. Alex will state that it is a growing industry that is not losing market share and billions of dollars annually.

Alex will make it clear that he has decided to expand Titan’s literature division. The spoilers suggest that Alex will use his family company’s resources for his girlfriend, Stephanie.

Since Stephanie has written a book of her own, Alex will devise a plan to publish it. When his move becomes successful, it is expected that Stephanie will be quite grateful to him. Finally, she will continue playing out steamy scenarios from her passionate story with Alex.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

