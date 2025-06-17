General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (June 18 to 27, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Restrategizing takes priority in the upcoming General Hospital storyline as every character repositions themselves for their next fight. This comes in the wake of Michael winning the full custody of his children, leaving Willow stoned and Drew ready with his next plan. Meanwhile, Curtis is moving away from his wife towards his ex. Elsewhere, Josslyn has Vaughn helping with her mission inside Dalton's office.

The previous episodes on General Hospital presented the court's surprising verdict in favor of Michael, granting him custody of the children while finalizing his divorce. This landed a distraught Willow in the hospital. On the other hand, Jason and Carly remained supportive of Michael, while Willow sought comfort from her mother.

Meanwhile, Kristina hatched another plot to avenge Ava. She paid Cody to seduce the latter. At the same time, Kristina planned to push Ric towards Elizabeth, now that Lucky has left town. Elsewhere, Martin returned to Port Charles, completely broke. He crashed at his sister, the Mayor's house, while offering to take up Tracy's case.

On the other side, Emma chalked out her plan to get to Dalton by seducing him. More unexpected twists await the viewers of the long-running ABC daily soap in the upcoming weeks.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Michael prepares to play the responsible father

Recently, Michael won the custody case against his estranged wife, as shown on Thursday's episode, dated June 12, 2025. While this was a big win for him, he also had a newborn daughter, Daisy, with Sasha recently. As such, he must plan to be an efficient father to Wiley, Amelia and Daisy.

Meanwhile, after Jason rejected Drew's plea for Michael, the Congressman will plan other ways to take the kids away from their father. Jason will likely inform the Corinthos scion about the impending danger. At the same time, Michael will need to brace himself for Willow's decision. Whether she breaks up with Drew to return to Michael's life remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Michael will have an open discussion with Sasha regarding the newborn. He may offer to play a role in Daisy's life.

General Hospital: Joss gets on with her mission

Josslyn's secret WSB mission to protect the newest professor in town started recently, after she procured the assistant's position. Since she ensured Professor Dalton's ease of working on his secret project for WSB, she tried to get all the necessary intel. Monday's episode, dated June 16, 2025, saw Vaughn helping her hack the professor's phone.

The upcoming General Hospital episodes will find Joss and her handler looking for relevant and secret info as they track the professor's phone. Meanwhile, Emma will prove a problem to her. She has already discovered Vaughn in Dalton's office, pushing the two agents to pretend to have an affair. The duo may keep up the pretence for Emma's sake.

At the same time, Emma will try to seduce the professor. She will get help from Giovanni, who does not approve of the move, but will stand in support of his friend.

General Hospital: Portia's marriage seems over

Dr. Portia was aware that her marriage was in danger of falling apart if her husband knew about her crimes. This was the weapon Drew used to blackmail her. Now that she has opened up to Curtis, he will eventually choose to move away. But first, he wants to make sure that Drew pays for his crimes.

The upcoming week will find Portia despondent as Curtis spends more time with his ex-wife, Jordan. However, the couple will wait for any leads on Jacinda as per their prior plan. Meanwhile, Curtis will reach out to Michael since they have the same enemy in the Congressman.

General Hospital: Ava may be too smart for Cody

Tuesday's episode, dated June 10, 2025, found Kristina offering Cody the job of seducing Ava. A broke Cody got onboard and visited Ava's gallery. The latter looked intrigued by Cody's excuses and possibly his charm. While Cody accepted Kristina's assignment, Ava seemed to find the new visitor fascinating.

Incidentally, Ava is in a loose relationship with Ric as they are flirting with each other and blackmailing Alexis together. However, the soap's spoilers hint that Cody will embark on the dangerous project. As such, Ava is sharp enough to eventually find out the truth. Whether she retaliates by hurting Kristina or plays on with Cody for some time remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to catch Cody's shenanigans and Drew's impending doom in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital.

