I absolutely love how General Hospital used one birth to blow up three storylines at once

Revelations and retributions mark the current General Hospital storyline, as many emotionally charged arcs are playing out in Port Charles. On one hand, Gio is struggling to accept his new reality, while on the other, Sasha's baby is set to unravel Michael's custody battle in the upcoming episodes.

As a longtime General Hospital viewer, I expected the soap to bring forth twists that have the potential to change lives. However, I didn't expect Sasha's baby's parentage to transform more than one story arc on the show. Besides Sasha's affected arc, the baby's birth may show the humane side of Willow. Meanwhile, Carly will ensure Nina gets punished. She will also corner Jason over this.

The past few episodes on General Hospital saw Sasha and Jason collaborating in keeping Michael's secret till the custody battle. Meanwhile, the latter returned to town, leaving his treatment incomplete, to take temporary custody of Wiley and Amelia.

Elsewhere, Gio refused to accept or trust any of the people who are now revealed to be his family. He accused Brook Lynn of not wanting him, while the latter refused to interact with her mother and grandmother out of anger.

The long-running ABC daily soap is slated to bring more drama as Dalton's secret is likely to pit Commissioner Anna against Vaughn, and threatens to reveal the identity of newbie agent Josslyn.

General Hospital: Which characters' arcs are affected by Sasha's baby?

Sasha is due for a premature labor while standing in court. Evidently, Ric's interrogation pushed her into this medical predicament. Before going into labor, Sasha dropped the intel about the baby's father, as seen on Wednesday's episode, dated June 4, 2025.

As she gets ready to give birth prematurely, Willow may have her nurse's instincts pushing her to get on with the medical care. She may help with the labor despite being angry with Michael and Sasha. Meanwhile, Sasha's disclosure and the baby's birth are likely to derail Michael's plans to get full custody of his children.

The recent reveal and the chaotic scenario in court will bring out the worst in Carly. She may realize that it was Nina Reeves who dug out the baby's conception story. As such, she will confront her. When Drew comes to defend Nina, Carly may disclose Nina's role in the Congressman's Ketamine intoxication. This will force Nina to confess about her actions, leading to a fallout within team Willow.

Since Drew already knows Dr. Portia was involved in the procurement of the drug, it is Nina's role that will come as a surprise to him. Whether Carly learns about the doctor's role remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Curtis is busy looking for Jacinda. If he can locate and bring the escort in town, there will be more clarity to the situation.

Elsewhere, Carly seemed surprised to know that Sasha was carrying her grandson. She will likely confront Jason about his lies. The latter will get the chance to come clean to his best friend now that the secret is out. Carly may feel bad about being lied to, but will eventually forgive Jason after realizing his noble intentions.

General Hospital: What other story arcs are facing unexpected twists?

Elizabeth recently turned down Lucky's proposal, fearing he may turn out like his father, Luke Spencer. Lucky is taken aback by the refusal but wants to know whether he can hope for a future together. While Lucky's past actions have come back to bite his current happiness, he may yet learn to earn Liz's trust.

Meanwhile, Dalton showed a creepy interest in Emma Drake. She may plan to get close to him to go ahead with her ploy to expose him. However, this may clash with Josslyn's mission of helping the professor complete his project. As such, the two friends will have some battles coming up on General Hospital.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Vaughn is set to keep Commissioner Anna occupied away from the professor. Brennan may instruct Joss to stay away from Anna. However, the intern agent may find herself saving Vaughn from a tough situation. Whether that blows her cover remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to ABC to watch the ongoing custody battle and find out what Dalton is up to on General Hospital.

