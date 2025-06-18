“Lulu is Rocco’s mother” — General Hospital viewers defend legacy storyline amid speculation about Britt and Rocco’s connection

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, tensions have been rising as the secrets from the past resurface. Lulu has outed Brook Lynn by revealing that she is the biological mother of Gio, who gave him up to her as she did not want to be a teen mom.
The news has not only shocked Gio but also Dante, his father, as Brook Lynn hid her pregnancy from him as well. Brook blames Lulu for creating a mess in her life and is now on a mission to get even. In the recent episode, which aired on June 17, 2025, Brook gets her hands on the file of Dr. Britt Westbourne.
Many fans of General Hospital speculate that Britt is the biological mother of Rocco. However, recently, a fan named Dustin Watts has shared a clip of an episode from the past. The clip shows that Britt, who was believed to be raising Ben (now Rocco) as her own, is not his mother; he is actually the son of Dante and Lulu.
The post, uploaded on Facebook on June 18, 2025, reads:
"I remember the history of the show when the truth came out that the baby that Brett had was actually Lulu's and Dante's cuz she stole Lulu's in Brielle don't them have them to change the truth Lulu is Rocco's mother. Better leave history alone cuz I been watching the show for a long time. Lulu is Rocco's mother. ......... Ben but it is Dante and lulu biological child."
Fans of General Hospital have reacted to the above post and shared their views the show's current storyline. While some netizens speculate that the writers might tweak the history, others hope nothing changes from the past.
Upon recalling the previous episodes of General Hospital, many viewers have commented that they hope the network would start airing old episodes. Some fans have also mentioned how they miss the actors from the past, particularly Nikolas.
Here's everything to know about Britt's past and the character's return on the General Hospital
Portrayed by Kelly Thiebaud, the character of Dr. Britt Westbourne was introduced in 2012 on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Since then, she has been at the center because of her notorious schemes and her involvement in shady activities.
Initially, Britt's story revolves around the fact that she seemingly steals Lulu's egg and Dante's sperm. She uses the embryo to impreganate herself. Her plan is to get her ex, Patrick, back by claiming that she's conceiving his baby.
Britt later gives birth to a baby boy and names him Ben. However, her plans fail, and in a shocking turn of events, Dante and Lulu get to know that Ben is actually their child, as they had given their samples for a surrogacy procedure. Anyhow, when the truth about Ben comes out, Dante and Lulu take him to Britt. They rename Ben as Rocco.
But Brook Lynn is desperate to take down Lulu as she ruined the possibility of having a relationship with her son, Gio. She is looking into Britt's file to bring out the truth about Rocco.
In June 2025, Deadline reported that actress Kelly Thiebaud, who plays Britt, has confirmed that she will be returning to the show in July.
Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu