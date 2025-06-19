“Immature high school mean girl” — General Hospital viewers slam Lulu’s behavior after betrayal of Brook Lynn stirs backlash

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, tensions have been rising in Port Charles. It was recently revealed that Brook Lyn and Dante are the biological parents of Gio. The truth emerged during a dramatic confrontation between Lois and Lulu, which Gio himself overheard. This led to a major fiasco in the city.

Brook Lyn blamed Lulu for ruining her life and her chances of having a relationship with her son. Nevertheless, Lulu remains unapologetic for her actions, in a conversation where Brook concluded that she should mend her relationship with Lulu for the sake of their kids, Gio and Rocco.

However, when Brook says she forgives Lulu for what happened, Lulu immediately defends herself, stating that she isn't sorry. She adds that if there's anyone she should apologize to, it's certainly not Brook. Many fans of the soap opera have been voicing their opinions on the matter.

A fan named Melinda Dye commented on a discussion post started on Facebook. Melinda commented,

"She’s an immature high school mean girl. So sorry the writers killed Sam to bring Lulu back."

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Joseph Henry)

Melinda commented on a discussion post started by another fan named Joseph Henry, who shared a photo of Lulu, who is not apologetic for what she did, and captioned it with,

"Thoughts on this?"

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Joseph Henry)

Many fans of the soap opera General Hospital took an interest in the post and shared their opinions on the same. While some fans expressed how they do not like Lulu and hope she goes back into a coma. They commented,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Joseph Henry)

On the other hand, some fans of General Hospital commented how excited they were after Lulu woke up from her coma. However, their views changed, and they commented upon her attitude. They commented,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Joseph Henry)

Why is Brook Lyn blaming Lulu on General Hospital?

In the current scenario of the daytime General Hospital, Lulu outed Brook Lyn and revealed that she is the biological mother of Gio, who gave him up after birth. In the revelation, it also came out that Brook did not tell the father of the child, Dante, about the pregnancy.

Furthermore, Dante blamed her for not revealing the truth sooner and distanced himself from her, as did Gio. Gio, who was staying at the Quartermaine mansion, moved out during a confrontation between him and Brook Lyn. He remarked that he didn't want any relationship with her since she hadn't wanted one at the time he was born.

Brook Lyn was heartbroken and blamed Lulu, who outed her by accident. She blamed her that it was because of her she was unable to build a relationship with her son, and also she ruined her friendship with Dante. However, now Brook Lyn wants to get even and is on a mission to do the same.

After she got in a verbal fight, which escalated into a physical fight with Lulu wants to give her the taste of her own medicine, as she said, while she plans for something big to take her down.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

