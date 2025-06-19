General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 19, 2025): Drew makes an offer and Sonny protects his family, while danger looms over Sasha’s baby

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on June 19, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 19, 2025, episode, Drew makes a proposal to Isaiah. He says:

"There is something else I can offer you."

However, the preview does not reveal Drew's plans. Meanwhile, Sonny protects his family. He makes it clear that no one can continue to live after threatening his family.

As threats and vows ensue, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, danger looms over Sasha's baby. The spoilers suggest that someone approaches Sasha's baby, intending to kidnap or hurt the child.

With Sonny trying to save his family and someone attempting to abduct Sasha's baby, the spoiler preview for the June 19, 2025, episode promises several dramatic events that are likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 19, 2025

According to the spoilers for the June 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Jordan will open up to Anna about her feelings. Apart from discussing why she ended things with Isaiah, Jordan will likely also talk about her undercover mission inside Sidwell's organization. She will confess that walking away from Isaiah was the smartest move.

In the meantime, Lulu will struggle to deal with the mess she caused for Gio and Dante. After her apology, audiences can expect her to meet Isaiah and spend some quality time with him.

On the other hand, Isaiah will remain confused about how quickly Jordan cut him off. Isaiah and Lulu will likely connect over their shared frustration, opening the door for something more than just a drink. Although Jordan will remain unaware of this, Anna will help her realize that waiting to fix things may cost her a chance to work on their relationship.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Sonny will meet Sidwell, and their conversation may take a violent turn. Sidwell will make his position to Sonny clear, stating that he wants to eliminate the latter's influence in Port Charles, following which a physical scuffle ensues. Their meeting will likely initiate a chain of events that involves other people, such as Anna and Jason.

Elsewhere, Marco will find himself in the middle of a chaotic situation. He will be compelled to deal with the tension between his parents, Natalia, and Sidwell. While Natalia faces the consequences of her actions, Ada Turner will likely push her to turn against Sonny. Marco may make a shocking discovery that could shake his loyalty towards his father.

Later, in General Hospital, Michael will meet Jason and discuss the latest developments in town. It is expected that he will inform Jason about Drew's sudden engagement to Willow and voice his concerns about Drew's true motives.

Michael will also consider involving Jason in whatever Curtis has been planning. Jason will closely listen to Michael's statements. However, it is unclear what he plans to do next. The upcoming episodes will reveal whether Jason agrees to join Michael's plan to bring Drew down once and for all.

Also Read: "Could be a 'who dun it' storyline" — General Hospital fans suspect Drew's fate will launch major mystery arc

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

