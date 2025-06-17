“Could be a ‘who dun it’ storyline” — General Hospital fans suspect Drew’s fate will launch major mystery arc

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on June 16, 2025, Carly told Jason that Drew would never be able to go near her grandchildren again. She made it clear that she would do whatever it took to stop him. In a shocking twist, it was revealed that Gio overheard Carly and Jason's conversation.

Since then, rumors sparked about Drew's final fate. Viewers speculated that either Carly or Jason would end up hurting Drew, leading to the latter's death. Fans predicted that Drew's fate would result in a big mystery, making everyone wonder who killed Drew.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinion about Drew's arc. While several fans suspected that Drew's fate would launch a major mystery arc, many viewers noted that there would be many suspects if anything happened to Drew.

One fan, going by the name Connie Rawls, commented on Facebook, saying there would be many suspects if something happened to Drew, and people would start wondering who did it. Connie stated:

"Could be a "who dun it " storyline coming up. Drew being the one who is being done in.... There will be many suspects."

A post made by a fan about Drew's storyline (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Connie responded to a post made by Simona Shemer. Simona posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on June 17, 2025, discussing the moment when Gio overheard Carly's conversation with Jason. Simona wrote:

"Can someone explain to me what it meant that Gio overheard Carly and Jason talking about Drew? Because at first I thought it was just because she was talking about how she would 'do anything for her grandchildren' but that doesn't make any sense. Is there something else?"

A Facebook post about the current storyline (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about the storyline involving Drew. While a netizen suspected that Drew would end up getting murdered and Carly would be blamed for the crime, another fan noted that Gio might have heard something that would implicate Carly and Jason.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and speculated what could happen to Drew next on the ABC soap opera. One viewer pointed out that Gio would finally realize how controlling they are over the kids after overhearing Carly and Jason's conversation. On the other hand, another user predicted that either Carly or Jason would become suspects in Drew's murder.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Drew, Carly, and Jason on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Drew declared war against Michael. During the June 16, 2025, episode, Drew said that Michael might have stolen the kids in court, but he would not be able to keep them for long. However, Jason tried to defend Michael's kids against Drew's threats.

When Martin met Drew, the latter informed the lawyer about his conversation with Jason. Drew realized that leaving Willow would be a mistake. He made it clear that he was going to help her fight back. Drew challenged Michael and vowed to get the children back at any cost.

In the June 16, 2025, episode, Martin told Drew there was one way to fight back, although it was risky and dangerous. Martin warned Drew about the consequences, but Drew was not in the mood to back down.

On the other hand, Carly met Jason at the pool. Carly told Jason she would never allow Drew anywhere near her grandchildren. She vowed to do whatever it took to stop Drew, resulting in rumors that they could end up murdering Drew. It was also revealed that Gio overheard their conversation about Drew.

With all the drama unfolding on General Hospital, fans suspected that Drew's final fate would initiate a mystery arc, where everyone would doubt Carly and Jason for killing Drew.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

