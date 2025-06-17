“He's Stone Cold alright” — General Hospital fans celebrate Jason for defending Michael’s kids against Drew’s threats

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on June 16, 2025, Jason lashed out at Drew, making it clear that he would not allow Drew to destroy Michael's children, even though he destroyed their mother, Willow. When Drew accused Jason and everyone else of stealing the kids, Jason defended Michael's kids from Drew's threats.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Jason facing off against Drew. While several fans slammed Drew for destroying Michael's family, many viewers praised Jason for defending Michael's kids against Drew's threats.

One fan, with the name Jan Thornhill, addressed Jason's bold statement against Drew. Jan explained that Jason seemed like a stone-cold person while defending Michael's kids, saying:

"He's Stone Cold alright."

A post made by a fan about Jason (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

This was Jan's reply to Nancy Ely who posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on June 17, 2025, discussing the moment Jason gave an ultimatum to Drew by showing the latter his place. Nancy quoted Jason's statements during his altercation with Drew and posted a picture of their exchange.

A Facebook post about Jason threatening Drew (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing their thoughts about Jason, defending Michael's family against Drew's threats.

More fan reactions sharing their thoughts about Jason and Drew (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Jason.

Fans voice their opinion about Jason (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Jason and Drew on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Drew declared war against Michael and his family after the latter gained full custody of his kids. During the June 16, 2025 episode of the soap opera, Jason visited Drew's office and lashed out at him for tearing Michael’s family apart.

Jason explained that Drew was like poison to the kids and made it clear that there would be no compromise until Willow realized that Drew was the real problem. However, Drew refused to back down as well.

In the June 16, 2025, episode of the daytime drama, Drew accused Jason and Michael of stealing the kids. It was revealed that Drew had clearly not accepted the court's verdict about the custody situation. Unable to accept his defeat, Drew began to blame everyone but himself.

Drew accused Jason and others in his team of punishing Willow for not falling in line with how they wanted her to act. Drew openly challenged Jason and declared war against Michael. He remarked that Michael might have stolen the children in court but he would not be able to keep them for long.

After expressing his intention to hit Michael back, Drew told Jason that he should deliver the message to Michael. In a shocking twist, Jason warned Drew of severe consequences if he tried to harm Michael or his kids. Jason proved his loyalty towards the Corinthos clan when he defended Michael's kids against Drew's threats.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

