What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (June 19, 2025)?

The June 18, 2025, episode of General Hospital saw several major characters face emotional fallout. Lulu showed up and gave Gio a direct apology for how she blew up his life, while Dante made it clear that their relationship is now strictly about co-parenting.

Ad

Finn admitted to Elizabeth that his suspension is starting to take a toll, though he denied relapsing. Michael and Curtis discussed Drew’s rushed engagement to Willow and questioned his motives. Jason met with Anna to review what they know about Sidwell, but they couldn’t agree on a plan yet. The episode closed with tensions still simmering across town.

Looking ahead to June 19, Jordan will open up to Anna about how she feels after cutting ties with Isaiah. There’s a chance she may finally admit she regrets ending things. Meanwhile, Isaiah will meet Lulu for drinks, which could lead to something unexpected.

Ad

Trending

On General Hospital, Sonny will confront Sidwell and demand answers, leading to a tense exchange where Sidwell makes his intentions clear. Marco will be stuck between his mother and father once again, and his loyalty may start to crack. Michael will also catch up with Jason and might bring him into his plan to keep an eye on Drew.

What to expect from the June 19, 2025, episode from General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On the June 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Jordan will open up to Anna during a private conversation that could finally reveal how she’s been holding up since ending things with Isaiah. Jordan is expected to talk about her undercover mission inside Sidwell’s organization and why she chose to leave Isaiah before going in.

Ad

She may also confess that walking away wasn’t the smartest move, especially with Isaiah now spending time with someone else. That someone will be Lulu, who will meet Isaiah for drinks. Their meetup won’t be casual small talk. Both are single and dealing with emotional fallout, and this shared moment could spark something new.

On General Hospital, Lulu will still be dealing with the mess her return caused for Gio and Dante. After her apology, she won’t go looking for validation but will likely use this time with Isaiah to breathe for a moment. Isaiah, on the other hand, may still feel confused over how fast Jordan cut him off. The two will likely connect over shared frustration, and that may open the door for something more than just a drink. Jordan won’t know about this yet, but Anna might help her realize that waiting to fix things might cost her a chance to repair the relationship.

Ad

Sonny will meet directly with Sidwell, and their conversation won’t be polite. Sidwell is expected to make his position very clear. He’ll tell Sonny he wants to erase his influence from Port Charles. The reasons behind this grudge are still unclear, but Sidwell won’t hold back. Whether Sonny fights back or listens will depend on how far Sidwell pushes. This meeting could also set off a chain of events that pulls in others, including Jason and Anna.

Ad

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On General Hospital, Marco will remain in the middle of the chaos. He’ll be forced to deal with the tension between his parents, Sidwell and Natalia. Natalia will still be facing consequences from her DUI, and ADA Turner will continue pressuring her to flip on Sonny. Marco may find something out that shakes his loyalty toward his father. He might also be struggling to decide if protecting his mom means taking a step back from Sidwell.

Ad

Elsewhere, Michael will catch up with Jason. He may finally tell Jason about Drew’s sudden engagement to Willow. Michael is expected to bring up concerns about Drew’s motives and whether it’s time to loop Jason into whatever plan he and Curtis have been working on. Jason will listen, but what he decides to do next won’t be clear yet.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More