General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 20, 2025): Kai receives an offer, Michael confronts Kristina, and Anna comforts Sonny

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on June 20, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 20, 2025, episode, Kai receives an offer from Drew. He explains how Drew offered him a paid position. Kai says:

"He offered me a paid position."

However, the preview does not illuminate what Drew has in store for Kai. Meanwhile, Michael confronts Kristina. He asks whether she is talking about something specific. Michael remarks:

"I get the feeling you're talking about something specific."

As Michael wonders what Kristina is talking about, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Anna tries to comfort Sonny. She tells Sonny that there is nothing he can do about the day of reckoning. Anna states:

"Today's the day of reckoning. Nothing you can do about it."

With Kai receiving a surprising offer and Michael confronting Kristina, the spoiler preview for the June 20, 2025, episode promises several dramatic events that are likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 20, 2025

According to the spoilers for the June 20, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Emma will meet Gio at the park. Their encounter is likely to be something more than just casual. With Gio learning that he is the biological son of Brook Lynn and Dante, and Emma losing the lab assistant position to Joss, the two of them will share a close moment.

It is expected that they will talk about their frustrations and everything that has been weighing on them. Considering their honesty and shared chemistry, they will establish a whole new level of understanding. The spoilers suggest something may happen between them, pushing their friendship into something else.

On the other hand, Michael spends some time with Kristina at the pool. She talks about everything that has been going on with Drew and Willow and warns Michael not to let his guard down. Kristina refuses to hold back, especially considering what Drew has been doing behind the scenes. She says Michael needs to be more careful about who he trusts.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Ava meets Nina and gives her advice. Nina is already under pressure with Drew using the drugging ordeal against her. Ava offers a strategy that Nina can use to save herself.

Although it is unclear whether Nina would follow Ava's advice, she seems desperate enough to listen. Ava explains that waiting around would only make things worse.

Elsewhere, Willow makes a big announcement in front of everyone. After losing her children and battling her mental health, she finally responds to Drew's proposal. Although the spoilers do not reveal whether she accepts the proposal, her answer will likely be the talk of the day.

Willow will either try to build something new with Drew or make a choice that pushes her in a different direction, leading to a turning point in her storyline.

Later, in General Hospital, Tracy gets pushed back to a corner. Drew and Martin force her to agree to their terms, but Tracy refuses to comply, saying she does not like their stance.

Tracy offers Drew a deal, where she proposes to walk away from the Quartermaine name if he fixes what he did to her. However, with Drew using outside leverage, Tracy needs to decide whether she wants to play along or fight back.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

