I firmly believe that baby switch on General Hospital isn’t an accident — it’s a setup

Vengeance seems to lurk in the upcoming General Hospital storyline revolving around baby Daisy. While Michael Corinthos and Sasha Gilmore are her parents, her mother wants to raise her as a single parent with no interference from any family member. However, baby Daisy has connections to many influential families of Port Charles. That includes the Quartermaines, the Corinthos, the Spencers, and the Scorpios.

Newborn baby Daisy Gilmore Corinthos was recently born in General Hospital's story arc, which had Michael and Willow's custody hearing at the center. Born in the courtroom due to Sasha's unexpected premature labor, Nurse Willow helped deliver her. However, the baby already seems to be part of a conspiracy plot.

As a soap enthusiast and longtime viewer, I do not think any incident on the long-running ABC daily soap ever happens without any significance. And Daisy's recent baby switch is one such event that may be a hint of an upcoming nasty turn. As such, the titular medical facility could be the start of the danger that threatens the newborn's life.

General Hospital: What is Daisy's baby switch incident?

As we know, Michael and Willow's court hearing and Sasha's questioning, which were related to it, revealed her baby's parentage. Cornered by Ric's questioning, Sasha went into premature labor while the court paused the hearing.

Sasha gave birth to baby Daisy inside the courtroom on Thursday, June 5, 2025. While Willow delivered the baby, the mother-daughter duo was soon shifted to the hospital by the paramedics. Later, when Willow fainted after learning the court's decision, she was also admitted to the hospital.

Recently, in Tuesday's episode, dated June 17, 2025, Sasha was seen facing a scare when the nurse handed her another baby. She took one look at the baby and got upset. While Michael tried to calm her, Lucas handed her baby Daisy.

While Daisy's parents were relieved to see her, Lucas and Felicia were left worried about the mistake. Lucas emphasized that the hospital had protocols to avoid this type of mistake. The senior staff will likely look into this later, as the culprit will be revealed to the audience.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's episode, dated June 18, 2025, saw Sasha and Michael discuss the newborn's future. While they reached a common consensus about raising Daisy, the newborn was visited by her siblings, Wiley and Amelia. As Daisy was surrounded by her siblings and parents, the episode showed an unknown person watching the happy togetherness from outside the window.

General Hospital indicates danger looming over Daisy

While a baby switch is not common in most hospitals, it could have been deemed innocent, if not for Lucas and Felicia's concerns. This was followed up by a stalker watching the family from outside. Beyond doubt, this suggests someone who fears recognition and may be unwelcome, but is curious enough to watch them.

As such, I believe, starting with the baby switch, Daisy's story arc is laying the foundation for more trouble to come. Most General Hospital fans like me think it could be a revenge plot, with twists coming up.

While there are speculations about who may target baby Daisy, I think it has to be someone with a grudge against Sasha, Michael, or the baby. Willow seems to tick all the boxes. Her despair at losing her children may bring out her dark side. Alternatively, Willow may suffer from a psychological trauma that will make her mistake Daisy as her own baby.

There is also the possibility that Drew mobilises someone to harm Daisy or kidnap her. Moreover, with Kelly Thiebaud and Erika Slezak's arrivals slated in the soap, more drama is likely to erupt in Port Charles.

Continue watching General Hospital as Daisy's story arc promises to bring forth much excitement in the upcoming weeks.

