General Hospital recap (June 18, 2025): Did Lulu finally apologize to Gio for her role in his breakdown?

The episode of General Hospital that aired on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, picked up with Lulu making a direct apology to Gio for how her actions disrupted his life. Dante and Chase discussed where things stand with Brook Lynn, especially after Chase’s recent doubts. At the same time, Finn continued to struggle with his suspension and opened up to Elizabeth about how hard it’s been on him.

In General Hospital, Lulu directly apologized to Gio for the damage her choices caused him. The conversation happened in person, and Lulu didn’t dodge anything. She told Gio she regretted confronting him so publicly and pushing him to turn on his father before he was ready.

Gio stayed quiet at first but made it clear he heard her. He didn’t say he forgave her, but he didn’t walk away either. Lulu acknowledged that her timing and delivery were wrong, especially after everything Gio had just learned about his family. Gio mentioned that he’s not sure who to trust anymore, but he did say he appreciated her being honest.

Dante arrived at the end of the scene and checked on Gio. He didn’t react to Lulu being there, which made it obvious they’re sticking to co-parenting only. The entire moment was calm, without yelling, but heavy with unfinished feelings.

General Hospital: Did Finn admit how hard the suspension is hitting him?

Yes, Finn admitted to Elizabeth that the suspension is messing with his sense of purpose. He didn’t try to hide it. He said it feels like he’s stuck in limbo, especially since he has no idea if the board will ever clear him.

Elizabeth sat with him in the hospital courtyard and listened without interrupting. Finn said he still doesn’t think he did anything wrong, but understands how it looks. He talked about the hours he used to spend at work and how empty things feel now.

Elizabeth reminded him that he’s not the only doctor who’s ever been benched, but Finn didn’t want pep talks. He just wanted someone to hear him. She asked if he’s drinking again, and he said no. But he did admit that every day off the floor makes it harder not to fall into old habits. He didn’t cry or lose it, but he looked worn down.

General Hospital: What did Michael and Curtis discuss about Drew’s upcoming wedding?

Michael told Curtis he’s not buying Drew’s sudden decision to marry Willow. He said it came out of nowhere and feels forced. Curtis agreed that something is off, especially with how fast it’s moving. They met at the Metro Court for coffee and immediately got into it.

Michael mentioned that Willow hasn’t talked to him about the wedding at all, which is weird considering how close they used to be. Curtis brought up the idea that Drew might be doing this to get ahead of something or distract from it. Michael said he wants to protect Willow and Sasha, but he’s also focused on making sure Daisy stays safe.

That’s when he floated the idea of bringing Jason into the loop. Curtis didn’t shoot it down. They both agreed they’ll need help if Drew is hiding something or working an angle. The meeting ended without a plan, but they’re clearly preparing.

General Hospital: Did Jason and Anna agree on what to do about Sidwell?

No, Jason and Anna are still trying to figure out their next move when it comes to Sidwell. They met at the safe house and shared intel, but neither one had a concrete plan.

Anna told Jason she’s convinced Sidwell’s using legitimate businesses to cover up criminal activity. Jason said he’s seen signs of it but needs proof. They went over everything they know so far — including Natalia’s connection to Sidwell, Marco’s strange behavior, and the sit-down Sidwell is supposed to have with Sonny. Jason suggested watching Marco more closely.

Anna brought up Jordan and her undercover role, but Jason said they can’t wait around. He doesn’t trust the system to move fast enough. Anna didn’t disagree but reminded him that if they move too soon, they could blow Jordan’s cover. They both agreed to keep digging, and for now, they’ll focus on following Marco and any new leads that pop up.

