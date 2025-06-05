General Hospital recap (June 5, 2025): How did Sasha end up giving birth in the courtroom?

The latest episode of General Hospital, aired on Thursday, June 5, 2025, featured Sasha going into labor on the courtroom floor while testifying about her relationship with Michael. With paramedics unable to get inside due to a protest, Willow stepped in and delivered Sasha’s baby girl. Carly overheard Nina admitting to helping Ric and publicly exposed her, accusing her of drugging Drew.

In General Hospital, Sasha went into labor while being questioned on the stand during the hearing about her connection to Michael. Ric kept pressing her with accusations about being paid to stay quiet about the baby, ignoring the clear signs that she was in pain.

As his questions got more intense, Sasha suddenly clutched her stomach and realized the baby was coming. Paramedics couldn’t get in because protestors had blocked the building’s entrance. Willow stepped up and offered to help. With no time to spare and no other option, Willow guided Sasha through the delivery right there on the courtroom floor.

Sasha gave birth to a healthy baby girl. Michael held both Sasha and the baby while silently thanking Willow for what she did. The situation was chaotic, but the baby was born safely. The hearing stopped entirely once the labor started. No arrests were made due to the disruption.

General Hospital: Who did Carly call out for the Ric leak?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Carly directly blamed Nina after overhearing her admit that she had given Ric information about Michael. While Willow was delivering Sasha’s baby, Nina was ranting to Ric about how she only intended to expose Michael’s affair, not drag the baby into it.

Carly heard this and immediately confronted her in front of others. She accused Nina of being the one who hired Jacinda and arranged for Drew to be drugged with ketamine. Carly didn’t hold back, calling her out loudly and clearly. Drew was also present and confirmed he and Willow were going to be together, which added to the tension.

The argument escalated quickly. Carly insisted that Nina had been hiding more than just Michael’s secret and that she played a bigger role in everything falling apart. The confrontation ended without anyone calming down. Carly and Nina both made strong accusations, and Drew was stuck in the middle.

General Hospital: Did Elizabeth say yes to Lucky’s proposal?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In the latest episode of the soap, Elizabeth turned down Lucky’s proposal. Lucky got down on one knee, offered her a ring, and asked her to marry him. She didn’t say yes. Instead, she told him she still loved him but knew he wouldn’t be happy staying in Port Charles long-term.

Elizabeth said she couldn’t ask him to give up the life he really wanted. Lucky admitted that Port Charles didn’t feel like home anymore and suggested they travel together instead. Elizabeth said that leaving would make her unhappy. She has her children, her work, and her entire life in Port Charles.

They both agreed they still care deeply for each other, but neither could make the sacrifice to change their life for the other. Lucky accepted her answer and said goodbye without bitterness. He also mentioned that he didn’t know how to tell Aidan he was leaving again, and Elizabeth said she had an idea.

General Hospital: Why did Jason agree to investigate Dalton for Anna?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Jason agreed to help Anna because she told him Josslyn was involved and could be in danger. Anna explained that Brennan had Joss working close to Dalton and that she couldn’t investigate Dalton herself because the WSB was watching her. She also told Jason that Emma had been arrested at Berkley for something related to Dalton and that Brennan was trying to mislead her.

Once Jason realized that Joss was being used and could be exposed to danger, he agreed to quietly look into Dalton. Anna asked him not to confront Dalton directly. She wanted Jason to find out what Dalton was up to and report back.

Jason didn’t ask for more details or push back on the request. He said yes as soon as Anna said Joss was involved. Jason will now move forward with the investigation while staying under the radar to avoid WSB's attention.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

