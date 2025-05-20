"Loved the fight" — General Hospital fans thrilled as Carly and Nina finally face off in explosive showdown

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 19, 2025, Carly and Nina engaged in a heated argument. When Carly said she scheduled a custody hearing without informing Michael, Nina got furious. As tensions escalated, Nina and Carly slapped each other and started fighting on the floor.
While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the explosive showdown between Nina and Carly. Viewers discussed the storyline and praised the actors for pulling off the scene.
A fan named Lisa Roupe posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 20, 2025, discussing Nina and Carly's fight scene.
"Nina and Carly's battle royale wouldn't have been possible without the expertise of stunt performers Heather Bonomo (Carly) and Kara Smith (Nina)," the post read.
Another fan, going by the name Kathleen Roberts Ross, commented on Facebook and praised the fight sequence between Nina and Carly:
"Great job, ladies! Loved the fight scene!"
Several fans commented on the thread. While a netizen praised the two actresses for pulling off the scene, another fan recalled that they were previously on the same team.
One viewer noted that the fight looked real. On the other hand, a fan predicted that Carly would win.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Nina and Carly on General Hospital
Recently on General Hospital, Carly and Nina engaged in a physical fight when Nina discovered that Carly had secretly scheduled a custody hearing without informing Michael. Carly admitted that she had asked Diane to move forward with the process, even though Michael was not home yet.
During the May 19, 2025, episode, Nina accused Carly of breaking their agreement. However, Carly said she never made any promises. Their argument turned violent when Carly told Nina that she was not a real mother.
Out of rage, Nina slapped Carly. When the latter hit her back, they grabbed each other, rolled over the couch, and started fighting on the floor. Josslyn arrived at the scene and broke them apart to stop their fight. Nina warned Carly not to try to take away Willow's kids.
Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital
In the recent episode of General Hospital that was released on May 19, 2025, Sonny attempted to convince Willow to postpone the court hearing. However, Willow decided to move ahead with her plans when Nina showed up. Meanwhile, Drew tried to blackmail Portia and threatened to end her career. It was revealed that Drew had no clue that Curtis recorded the incident.
Later, Lulu received a confirmation from a former friend and she realized that Camilla was not pregnant in 2003. Her latest findings supported her theory that Brook Lynn was concealing the truth about Gio.
Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 20, 2025): The iconic Nurse Ball drama begins with Alexis warning Ric and more confrontations coming up
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.