"Loved the fight" — General Hospital fans thrilled as Carly and Nina finally face off in explosive showdown

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 19, 2025, Carly and Nina engaged in a heated argument. When Carly said she scheduled a custody hearing without informing Michael, Nina got furious. As tensions escalated, Nina and Carly slapped each other and started fighting on the floor.

Ad

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the explosive showdown between Nina and Carly. Viewers discussed the storyline and praised the actors for pulling off the scene.

A fan named Lisa Roupe posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 20, 2025, discussing Nina and Carly's fight scene.

"Nina and Carly's battle royale wouldn't have been possible without the expertise of stunt performers Heather Bonomo (Carly) and Kara Smith (Nina)," the post read.

Ad

Trending

A Facebook post about Nina and Carly's fight scene (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Another fan, going by the name Kathleen Roberts Ross, commented on Facebook and praised the fight sequence between Nina and Carly:

Ad

"Great job, ladies! Loved the fight scene!"

A post made by a fan, praising the fight between Nina and Carly (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread. While a netizen praised the two actresses for pulling off the scene, another fan recalled that they were previously on the same team.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

One viewer noted that the fight looked real. On the other hand, a fan predicted that Carly would win.

Ad

Fans voice their opinions about the fight scene (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Nina and Carly on General Hospital

Recently on General Hospital, Carly and Nina engaged in a physical fight when Nina discovered that Carly had secretly scheduled a custody hearing without informing Michael. Carly admitted that she had asked Diane to move forward with the process, even though Michael was not home yet.

Ad

Ad

During the May 19, 2025, episode, Nina accused Carly of breaking their agreement. However, Carly said she never made any promises. Their argument turned violent when Carly told Nina that she was not a real mother.

Out of rage, Nina slapped Carly. When the latter hit her back, they grabbed each other, rolled over the couch, and started fighting on the floor. Josslyn arrived at the scene and broke them apart to stop their fight. Nina warned Carly not to try to take away Willow's kids.

Ad

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

Ad

In the recent episode of General Hospital that was released on May 19, 2025, Sonny attempted to convince Willow to postpone the court hearing. However, Willow decided to move ahead with her plans when Nina showed up. Meanwhile, Drew tried to blackmail Portia and threatened to end her career. It was revealed that Drew had no clue that Curtis recorded the incident.

Later, Lulu received a confirmation from a former friend and she realized that Camilla was not pregnant in 2003. Her latest findings supported her theory that Brook Lynn was concealing the truth about Gio.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 20, 2025): The iconic Nurse Ball drama begins with Alexis warning Ric and more confrontations coming up

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More