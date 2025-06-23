“Leave the character of Trina alone” — General Hospital fans push back on backlash and call for respect for young actress

General Hospital is the longest-running American daytime soap opera, first premiering back in 1963 on ABC. The show revolves around the lives and relationships of the people living in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York. Known for its iconic families, such as the Quartermaines, Spencers, and Corinthos, the soap blends medical crises, romance, crime, and family drama.

Tabyana Ali, who portrays the character of Trina Robinson on General Hospital, recently faced backlash for her character. However, a fan named Cheryl Carter started a discussion post on the Facebook page General Hospitals Fans - Official on June 21, defending the actress. The post read:

"If you're a real GH fan, leave the character of Trina alone! This hate and disrespect shown to the character and actress are very telling. Y'all are too old to act like this about a 20-something young adult early in her career."

Many fans of the daytime soap opera took an interest in the post and shared their views on the same. Several expressed how they loved both the actor and the character.

Some fans commented that they liked Trina's storyline, but not Kai's. Some also made comments about how her storyline was becoming boring, while others agreed with the point that the original post made.

Here's everything to know about Trina Robinson's story arc on General Hospital

Trina Robinson is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, currently portrayed by the American actress Tabyana Ali. According to TV Insider, previously in 2024, the actress had received some allegedly racist comments, to which she responded through a post on X, formerly Twitter, on June 10, 2024. The post read:

"To anyone that hates me. That's absolutely fine. I don't know you and you don't me but regardless I'm sending you peace, safety, and prosperity... I also pray you touch some grass, see the sun, eat a delicious meal, and find something to do. Peace and love💕"

Trina is the daughter of Portia Robinson and Curtis Ashford. She was legally adopted and raised by Marcus Taggert. She has had a roller coaster storyline on General Hospital since the character's inception. Her relationship with Spencer Cassadine, dubbed "Sprina" on the soap, was one of her more beloved storylines.

However, in a dramatic plot, Spencer fell overboard during a struggle on a yacht in Paris and hasn't returned to the TV screen since. He was presumed dead, thus bringing an end to "Sprina." Since then, Trina has moved on and pursued a relationship with Kai, who recently underwent surgery, and surprised her at the Nurses Ball, which she did not expect. At the Ball, along with her friend, Josslyn Jacks, Trina performed I'll Be With You.

Some fans believe her current storyline to be too plain and boring, as understood via comments on social media. Many speculate that this opens a perfect window for Spencer to return, as that may help spruce up Trina's storyline. They believe that this would bring a much-needed, exciting twist in her story and spark a love triangle between her, Spencer, and Kai.

The latest episodes of General Hospital are available on ABC Network and Hulu.

