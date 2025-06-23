General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (June 23, 2025): Tracy receives an advice, Kai accepts Drew’s offer, and Carly questions Michael

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on June 21, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview for the June 23, 2025, episode, Tracy receives advice from Brook Lynn. When Brook Lynn meets Tracy, she asks her to swallow her pride.

"You just need to swallow your pride and take it," Brook Lynn says.

However, the preview does not illuminate what compelled Brook Lynn to say such things to Tracy. Meanwhile, Kai makes it clear that he plans to accept Drew's offer.

"I took Drew up on his offer," Kai states.

As Kai contemplates accepting Drew's offer, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Carly asks Michael whether he wishes to keep someone out of his children's lives.

"Are you willing to keep her out of your children's lives for good?" she remarks.

Although the spoilers do not reveal who Carly is hinting at, they may be talking about Willow. With Kai accepting Drew's offer and Brook Lynn advising Tracy, the spoiler preview for the June 23, 2025, episode promises several dramatic events that are likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on June 23, 2025

According to the spoilers for the June 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Brook Lynn will meet Tracy and talk about the statements she agreed to read. It is expected that she will ask her grandmother to take full advantage of the spotlight. Tracy will continue to work with Curtis, possibly regarding their ongoing plan to damage Drew's credibility.

In the meantime, Willow's decision will raise concerns for Nina, who will likely push her to delay the wedding. Nina will make it clear that rushing into marriage could backfire and hurt Willow's custody chances. However, Willow will stick to her plan and move ahead with Drew.

On the other hand, Trina will receive some surprising news. Kai, who previously talked about turning down Drew's internship, will now reveal that he plans to accept the offer. Kai will insist that it seems like a good opportunity. However, Trina will remain unsettled about how quickly Drew managed to pull him in.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Drew will meet Martin and talk about Tracy's cooperation. Martin will inform Drew that the press conference is moving forward. It is expected that Drew will feel even more confident about the progress they are making with their plan. He will tell Martin that this is the second-best news he has received, right after Willow agrees to marry him.

Elsewhere, Jordan and Curtis will feel a connection with each other. Jordan will likely open up about her feelings. They smile and spend some quality time together with each other. However, the spoilers do not disclose whether it leads to something romantic between the two of them.

Later, in General Hospital, Carly will question Michael about Willow. She will demand to know if he is really prepared to keep Willow away from Amelia and Wiley's lives for good.

Michael will insist that he is trying to stay focused on the kids. He will also admit that he does not know if he will ever feel okay about Willow being in their children's lives. However, Carly will remain extremely doubtful about Michael's stance.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

