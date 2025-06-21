What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (June 23, 2025)?

In the June 20, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Willow finally agreed to marry Drew after Martin convinced her it could help her regain custody. Tracy reluctantly accepted Martin’s press conference plan while still working secretly with Curtis to bring Drew down.

Nina told Ava she was considering telling Willow the truth about sleeping with Drew, but Ava warned her to stay quiet. Meanwhile, Willow broke down as she found Wiley’s shirt at the pool, confirming she still wasn’t coping well.

Kai told Trina he turned down Drew’s internship, but later changed his mind and accepted after learning it would be based in Port Charles. Michael, still torn about Willow, leaned on Kristina’s advice to focus on the kids and not on revenge.

In tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital airing June 23, Nina will push back on Willow’s wedding plans and try convincing her to delay marrying Drew. Carly will sit down with Michael and ask him point-blank if he’s ready to keep Willow out of Wiley and Amelia’s lives for good. Meanwhile, Trina will question Kai what made him change his mind about the internship.

What to expect from the June 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

On Monday, June 23, General Hospital will pick up with several storylines moving forward. Brook Lynn will talk to Tracy about the statement she’s agreed to read, and she may urge her grandmother to take full advantage of the spotlight.

Tracy will still be working with Curtis, and this press conference could secretly be part of their ongoing plan to damage Drew’s credibility. Although Tracy has agreed to Martin’s plan on paper, she’ll be keeping her options open and looking for a way to turn it around in her favor.

Meanwhile, Drew will meet with Martin and get updates on Tracy’s cooperation. Martin will let Drew know that the press conference is moving forward, and Drew will feel even more confident about the progress they’re making. He’ll tell Martin this is the second-best news he’s received—right after Willow agreeing to marry him.

However, Willow’s decision will continue to raise concerns for Nina, who will push her to delay the wedding. Nina will argue that rushing into marriage could backfire and hurt Willow’s custody chances more than help them. Still, Willow may stick to her plan and move full-speed ahead with Drew.

On General Hospital, Trina will also get surprising news. Kai, who previously said he was turning down Drew’s internship, will now reveal that he accepted the offer. He will explain that Drew assured him he wouldn’t need to move to D.C. and could stay in Port Charles while still working remotely.

Kai will say that it seems like a good opportunity, but Trina will be unsettled by how quickly Drew managed to pull him in. She won’t try to talk Kai out of it, but she’ll feel uneasy about how involved he’s becoming in Drew’s world.

Elsewhere, Jordan and Curtis will have a moment of connection. Jordan will talk to him about “the best feeling ever,” and the two will share a smile, possibly hinting at unresolved feelings between them. Whether it leads to anything romantic or not is still unclear.

Finally, Carly will question Michael about his stance on Willow. She’ll want to know if he’s really prepared to keep Willow away from Wiley and Amelia for good. Michael will say that he’s trying to stay focused on the kids, but he’ll also admit that he doesn’t know when—or if—he’ll ever feel okay about Willow being in their lives again. Carly won’t be sure he’s thought it through.

