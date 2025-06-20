"Perfection Personified" — General Hospital fans defend Laura Wright’s legacy as Carly amid online backlash

Recently, an online backlash erupted against Laura Wright, known for portraying Carly in General Hospital. On June 20, 2025, a user named Bobby Burdine posted on Facebook, criticizing Carly's character. Bobby said:
"Thank God Carly wasn't on today's episode. The show runs so much smoother without Carly."
While addressing criticism directed at Carly, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the character. Several fans praised Laura Wright's acting skills for portraying Carly on the show, and many viewers defended the character against the online backlash.
One fan, going by the name Vickie Stein Filippone, commented on Facebook, saying Carly resembled perfection—
Vickie responded to a post made by Karena Flora. Karena posted in the Facebook group General Hospital Fans - Official on June 20, 2025, defending Laura Wright as online criticism sparked against the actress. Karena wrote:
"Laura Wright is an amazing actress who has played Carly on GH for almost 20 years. There is a hateful post about Laura that was posted on this page. But when it comes to saying mean things about an actress, I feel it goes too far. But we need to separate REEL from REAL. Laura pictured below with her Emmy win in 2011."
Several fans commented on the thread, expressing similar feelings about the actress. While one netizen praised Laura Wright, claiming she seemed to be the best, another fan criticized the person who bashed Carly's character.
Many viewers continued the conversation and shared their opinions about Carly's character. While one viewer pointed out that she seemed to be a great actress, other users said that Carly was a stunning and beautiful woman.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Carly on General Hospital
In the June 16 episode, Carly made it clear to Jason that Drew would never be able to get near her grandchildren again. She assured him that she would do everything to stop Drew. Since Drew had previously warned Jason to back down, Carly believed that he was up to something big.
Considering Drew's willingness to challenge Michael by trying to take his kids away, Carly felt it was imperative to protect her grandchildren. As Carly vowed to do whatever it took to protect her family, rumors began to circulate that either Carly or Jason might end up harming Drew. Since then, Carly's character has faced considerable online backlash, with fans criticizing her for plotting a dangerous move.
In the episode that aired on June 17, 2025, Sasha began to panic when the nurse brought her baby. When she screamed that it was not her baby, Carly and Michael tried to calm her down. Carly sought to understand how something like that could happen at the hospital.
When Lucas left to start an internal investigation, Carly stayed close to Sasha. While Carly attempted to comfort Sasha, Michael assured her that they would handle the situation. Later, Carly vowed to ensure that nothing like this would ever occur at the hospital.
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.