General Hospital recap (June 23, 2025): Tracy exposes Drew as Willow’s marriage plan rocks Port Charles

The June 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital is packed with surprising revelations as tensions boil over across Port Charles. The anticipated press conference between Drew and Tracy becomes a pivotal moment when Tracy refuses to stay silent, exposing Drew’s role in framing her for drugging him.

Meanwhile, family dynamics grow more tangled as Willow announces her plan to marry Drew, hoping it will help secure visitation rights with her children. The decision garners skepticism from Nina and Michael. Curtis and Jordan reminisce about old times, while Portia grapples with feelings of betrayal and exhaustion.

As alliances shift and motivations are revealed, the residents of Port Charles find themselves struggling with the consequences of their choices. Here’s a detailed recap of the biggest moments on today's General Hospital.

Trending

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Monday, June 23, 2025

Tracy goes off script at the press conference

On today's General Hospital, the anticipated press conference between Drew and Tracy quickly goes awry when Tracy refuses to stay silent. Drew begins by stating that he will no longer pursue the investigation into Tracy, intending to give her a reprieve from the charges.

However, when it is Tracy’s turn to speak, she stumbles over referring to him as “Drew Quartermaine” and ultimately exposes him publicly. She tells the press that Drew framed her for drugging him and that he doesn’t deserve the Quartermaine name. The room is shocked as she accuses him of disgraceful behavior, turning the carefully staged event into a scandal.

Willow’s marriage plan rocks the family

Meanwhile, Willow informs Nina that she intends to marry Drew soon after her divorce from Michael. She hopes this will secure more favorable visitation rights with the children. Nina warns her that a quick wedding may appear like a calculated move to manipulate the court, advising her to wait and have a more legitimate ceremony.

Despite Nina’s concerns, Willow insists this is her best chance to regain access to Wiley and Amelia. Nina reluctantly tells her to consider making the wedding credible. Later on General Hospital, Michael is blindsided by the news and struggles with how to protect the children from Drew’s influence.

Michael and Carly debate Drew’s role

At the Metro Court, Michael and Carly discuss the impact Drew has had on the family. Michael feels it is unfair for Willow to lose access to her children while Drew positions himself as a savior. He argues that if Drew were out of the picture, Willow might walk away from the marriage and regain the chance to be a mother.

Carly reminds him that the judge’s decision is binding and that he must focus on being a strong parent. Nevertheless, Michael resolves to find a way to eliminate Drew’s role from their lives, hoping it will open the door for Willow’s return.

Portia, Isaiah, and Curtis cross paths

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Portia struggles with long hours and emotional fatigue at the hospital. Isaiah finds her in the locker room and encourages her to relax, suggesting that she needs a break from both work and personal tensions. Meanwhile, Curtis and Jordan reminisce about old times, highlighting their strong bond despite current complexities.

When Portia and Isaiah arrive at the pool, things become tense as Portia observes Curtis and Jordan together. Frustration builds, and Portia snaps, implying that Curtis has prioritized other matters over their family. The scene captures the strain in their relationships, hinting at issues yet to be resolved.

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More