"She deserves what is coming" — General Hospital fans unload on Willow for her choices to stay with Drew

By Kritika Arora
Published Jun 18, 2025 08:54 GMT
Drew Cane, Willow Tait, Michael Corinthos (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [ABC Network])
Drew Cane, Willow Tait, Michael Corinthos (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, original image via ABC Network)

Recently, on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, tensions have been rising as the courtroom takes center stage. In the recent episode, as Willow Tait and Michael Corinthos fought over their kids' custody in court, the judges' decision shocked everyone. The judgment granted custody of Wiley and Amelia to their father, Michael.

Upon learning the decision made by the court, Willow was left in shock and lashed out. She yelled at the judge and even begged Michael to give her kids back, as they belong with her. After a lot of drama that occurred in the courtroom made Willow unstable, she lost consciousness, thus ending up in the hospital.

In the recent episode, which aired on June 17, 2025, Willow gets discharged from the hospital. However, when she was about to leave, she came face to face with Michel and Sasha, who were also ready to leave the hospital with their newborn.

also-read-trending Trending

Many fans of the daytime soap opera General Hospital started making comments about the awkward scenario that Willow is left alone without any kids, and Michael gets to have both kids, plus a new one.

A fan by the name of Chris Ward commented on a post shared by another fan on Facebook.

"Weepy Willow has made her choices, Drewscum not her kids. So…. she deserves what is coming," Chris commented.
Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/ @Denise Alexander)
Chris commented on a post shared by another fan named Denise Alexander, who shared the cliffhanger video of the scene, where Willow comes face to face with Michel, and captioned it with,

"Well, That's an Awkward moment"
The original post (Image via Facebook/ @Denise Alexander)
Many fans of the soap opera General Hospital were interested in the post and shared their opinions on the same. While some fans commented that they do not feel bad for Willow, as she chose this for herself. They commented,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/ @Denise Alexander)
On the other hand, some fans of the daytime soap opera expressed how Drew is the problem in Willow's life, and how they do not trust him. Some fans also speculated that the two will kidnap the kids.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/ @Denise Alexander)
Here's everything to know about Willow's current storyline on General Hospital

Willow Tait is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. In the current story arc, she was in a legal battle with her now-ex-husband, Michael Corinthos. The court approved their divorce and dissolved their marriage. However, in a shocking turn of events, the judge decided to grant Michael custody of the children instead of Willow.

The judge also made comments about her being an unfit parent as she moved the kids a lot, and also that she made her boyfriend their legal guardian without the consent of their father.

Willow had been taking care of the kids for a while as Michael was in Germany getting treated after he met with an accident. Willow was left stunned as the judge decided on the kids. She got furious and lashed out at the judge.

However, the spoilers for June 18, 2025, suggest that Drew proposes marriage to Willow, so this way they stand a chance of winning the kids back.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
