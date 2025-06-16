“The custody ruling was terribly unfair” — General Hospital fans divided over judge’s decision in Michael and Willow’s custody battle

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the courtroom took center stage as Willow Tait and Michael Corinthos' custody battle over their kids continued. The trial was filled with several emotionally tumultuous moments. In the episode aired on June 12, 2025, the judge delivered her final verdict regarding the children's custody.

Many fans of the soap opera General Hospital were left in shock and devastated when the final verdict revealed that custody of the children was awarded to their father, Michael Corinthos. This sparked a discussion among the fans, who shared their varied opinions across various social media platforms.

A fan named Maureen Rose Tagliaferro initiated a Facebook discussion post on June 13, 2025, where she expressed her belief that the judgment was unfair. Maureen wrote:

Trending

"I dislike Willow as much as most of you, but regardless of how you may feel about her, the custody ruling was terribly unfair - not just to Willow, but more importantly to her children. .................. Willow was the only parent those kids had while Michael was recovering, and while she used poor judgment on several occasions, what she did should not have led to being totally cut off from her children. They will end up suffering.

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Maureen Rose Tagliaferro)

Many fans of the General Hospital agreed with the post and shared that they feel bad for Willow, and it should have been a shared or a joint custody arrangement. They commented:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Maureen Rose Tagliaferro)

On the other hand, many fans of the soap opera General Hospital commented that they felt the verdict was justified. They also commented about how the judge made a note on the kids going to therapy.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Maureen Rose Tagliaferro)

Here's everything to know about the courtroom drama and the verdict on General Hospital

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the judge finally gave a verdict on the ongoing case between Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait. During their trial, several shocking facts emerged, including the truth about Sasha's child, leaving everyone stunned.

Ultimately, the judge finalized their divorce, officially bringing their marriage to an end. After the division of assets was settled, the long-awaited judgment was delivered. Things took an unexpected turn when the judge criticized her for frequently relocating the children and introducing a new partner into their lives without the father’s consent.

The judge also noted that Willow had appointed her boyfriend, Drew Cain, as the children’s legal guardian while Michael was away for treatment. The final judgment stated that the children, Wiley and Amelia, should remain with their father, Michael Corinthos.

This left Willow shocked, and she lashed out in the courtroom, insisting that the children belonged with her and even directing remarks at the judge. As she was leaving the courtroom, she suddenly fainted.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More