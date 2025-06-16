“The custody ruling was terribly unfair” — General Hospital fans divided over judge’s decision in Michael and Willow’s custody battle

  • home icon
By Kritika Arora
Modified Jun 16, 2025 10:42 GMT
Michael Corinthos & Willow Tait (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image via ABC Network)

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the courtroom took center stage as Willow Tait and Michael Corinthos' custody battle over their kids continued. The trial was filled with several emotionally tumultuous moments. In the episode aired on June 12, 2025, the judge delivered her final verdict regarding the children's custody.

Many fans of the soap opera General Hospital were left in shock and devastated when the final verdict revealed that custody of the children was awarded to their father, Michael Corinthos. This sparked a discussion among the fans, who shared their varied opinions across various social media platforms.

A fan named Maureen Rose Tagliaferro initiated a Facebook discussion post on June 13, 2025, where she expressed her belief that the judgment was unfair. Maureen wrote:

"I dislike Willow as much as most of you, but regardless of how you may feel about her, the custody ruling was terribly unfair - not just to Willow, but more importantly to her children. .................. Willow was the only parent those kids had while Michael was recovering, and while she used poor judgment on several occasions, what she did should not have led to being totally cut off from her children. They will end up suffering.
Many fans of the General Hospital agreed with the post and shared that they feel bad for Willow, and it should have been a shared or a joint custody arrangement. They commented:

On the other hand, many fans of the soap opera General Hospital commented that they felt the verdict was justified. They also commented about how the judge made a note on the kids going to therapy.

Here's everything to know about the courtroom drama and the verdict on General Hospital

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the judge finally gave a verdict on the ongoing case between Michael Corinthos and Willow Tait. During their trial, several shocking facts emerged, including the truth about Sasha's child, leaving everyone stunned.

Ultimately, the judge finalized their divorce, officially bringing their marriage to an end. After the division of assets was settled, the long-awaited judgment was delivered. Things took an unexpected turn when the judge criticized her for frequently relocating the children and introducing a new partner into their lives without the father’s consent.

The judge also noted that Willow had appointed her boyfriend, Drew Cain, as the children’s legal guardian while Michael was away for treatment. The final judgment stated that the children, Wiley and Amelia, should remain with their father, Michael Corinthos.

This left Willow shocked, and she lashed out in the courtroom, insisting that the children belonged with her and even directing remarks at the judge. As she was leaving the courtroom, she suddenly fainted.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

