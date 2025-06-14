General Hospital spoilers for the next week from June 16 to 20, 2025

Port Charles is seeing some major setbacks as the General Hospital storyline twists the lives of its various characters in the coming week of June 16, 2025. Post his divorce, Michael needs to strategize his new life, while Curtis turns his back on his marriage. Elsewhere, Drew's shenanigans seem to have come to an end, as Willow considers her future plans.

The previous week on General Hospital tracked the drama surrounding Michael's divorce and custody hearing. While Willow helped Sasha deliver her premature baby inside the courtroom, Drew tried to poison little Wiley's mind against his father. The first event brought peace and camaraderie between the estranged couple, while the second renewed their bitterness and misunderstanding.

At the same time, Kristina embarked on another dangerous plan to avenge Ava. She paid Cody to seduce Ava while planning to bring Ric closer to Elizabeth. While not agreeing, Alexis didn't stop her daughter from taking another thoughtless action. Elsewhere on General Hospital, Martin returned to town as Lucky left. The former offered to represent Tracy legally against Drew.

The long-running ABC daily soap will continue to present twists and turns in its plot as new alliances form and old relationships break down.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Upcoming events between June 16 and 20, 2025

Monday, June 16: Reconciliations after a storm

After refusing to accept her actions as wrong, Lulu is set to offer an apology for the same. But it may be too late, since Brook Lynn is considering appointing lawyers. On the other hand, Carly will share some sweet moments with Brennan as a mark of admiration. Meanwhile, Tracy and Martin start their legal collaboration with fireworks.

Elsewhere, Jason will refuse to acknowledge Drew's proposal. Whether the former has discovered Drew's nefarious deeds on Willow's Germany visit remains to be seen. Meanwhile, General Hospital fans will find Gio in another predicament as he overhears something he should not.

Tuesday, June 17: Prospects and peace for the future

Tuesday's General Hospital will find Lulu pleasantly surprised after issuing her apology. Giovanni may accept her apology, or she may find a new alliance. Elsewhere, Curtis has a lucrative offer for Michael, which he will be forced to consider, despite Sasha's misgivings.

The Josslyn-Emma feud will see another escalation as Joss shares an idea with her handler. However, Emma will be in a better position. She may finally meet Professor Dalton and discuss new plans.

Wednesday, June 18: Setbacks and readjustments

Curtis has been bearing with Portia just to bring Drew down. Now that Drew is headed to his downfall, the former can take his next inevitable step. Curtis will likely break up with Portia. Meanwhile, Trina and Kai are slated to make a discovery. Whether that is about Portia's blackmail or her breakup remains to be seen.

Now that her children have been taken away, Willow tries to look at her future as she decides her next steps. Meanwhile, Michael and Sasha discuss their futures and baby Daisy's too. Whether Michael lets Sasha raise Daisy on her own or convinces her to let him in on his newborn's life remains to be seen.

Thursday, June 19: Some promising alliances

Michael and Jason will compare notes. Elsewhere, Lulu will meet Isaiah, and the two will share drinks and some relaxed time. At the same time, Jordan will meet Commissioner Anna. She will likely want to share intel on Sidwell's plans for Sonny's business. Whether they discuss ADA Turner's interest in Sonny remains to be seen.

On one hand, Sonny will demand answers from Sidwell. This may be about Natalia or Turner. Elsewhere, Marco will find himself in a dilemma. He may want to keep Natalia away from prison, but he does not want to bring down Sonny at the same time.

Friday, June 20: Definitive decision coming up

After giving much thought to her predicament, Willow will arrive at a decision. That may be breaking up with Drew to get close to her children, or moving to DC with Drew since she has already lost her children. Whatever her decision, Kristina will warn Michael about it.

Elsewhere, Emma and Gio will strengthen their friendship while Ava will offer Nina some advice. Meanwhile, General Hospital fans will find Tracy out of options. That will propel the fiery Quartermaine matriarch to retaliate.

Continue watching General Hospital as Michael Corinthos finds his new mission and Tracy Quartermaine looks around to avenge Drew Caine's dirty move.

