Meghan Markle reportedly thinks Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl reveal "hijacked" her Netflix comeback: Details explored

Meghan Markle is reportedly not pleased with the reception of her upcoming Netflix ensemble because of Taylor Swift. According to a Radar Online exclusive, the Duchess of Sussex is "beyond fuming" because her planned comeback was "upstaged and hijacked" by the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter.

As per an article dated August 20, 2025, a source told Radar Online:

“Meghan thought her trailer would own global headlines. Instead, all anyone talked about that day was Taylor's new music.”

Another insider told the news outlet on Wednesday:

“Meghan genuinely thinks Taylor hijacked her announcement - but she wouldn't even have known, or cared, about it. Meghan isn't on her radar, or in her orbit. She's a deluded no-mark desperate to be a celeb like Taylor.”

This comes after Taylor Swift announced the release dates of her upcoming studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on the same day the trailer for Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, season 2, came out.

Meghan Markle’s new deal with Netflix explored

According to Variety, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have renewed their partnership with the streaming giant Netflix. Their new deal is reportedly a multi-year, first-look deal through their organization, Archewell Productions.

The deal with Netflix, which was announced on Monday, August 11, 2025, promises the second season of Meghan Markle’s debut lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. The 44-year-old American member of the British royal family recently released the trailer for the second season.

Per Variety, season two of With Love, Meghan will have a total of eight episodes. The series is set to premiere later this month on August 26, 2025, with Meghan Markle hosting celebrity guests such as Chrissy Teigen, José Andrés, Christina Tosi, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Clare Smyth, David Chang, Daniel Martin, Heather Dorak, Samin Nosrat, Jamie Kern Lima, and Tan France.

Additionally, Netflix’s new deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will include the release of a special episode of With Love, Meghan, titled Holiday Celebration, scheduled for December this year. Per Variety, the couple is also working on a documentary short called Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which is also set to premiere later this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also reportedly developing a feature adaptation of the bestselling romantic drama book, Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune, for Netflix.

The couple first signed a deal with Netflix in 2020. They have collaborated on projects, including Polo, Heart of Invictus, Harry & Meghan, and Live to Lead. Additionally, Meghan will reportedly continue to grow her lifestyle brand, As Ever, with Netflix. She launched her brand alongside the premiere of the Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, on March 4.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, during her August 12, 2025, appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. It was her first-ever podcast appearance.

The Life of a Showgirl is set to be released on October 3, 2025. It will reportedly feature 12 tracks, with Taylor collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.

