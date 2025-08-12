Meghan Markle & Prince Harry renew multi-year Netflix deal: Exploring scaled-back terms & projects in the pipeline

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly extended their partnership with the streaming giant Netflix. According to Variety, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are continuing their creative partnership with a multi-year, first-look deal with the platform.The two parties announced on Monday morning, August 11, 2025, that the production company has signed a new deal with Netflix. However, The New York Times reported that, according to a person familiar with the arrangement, the deal is worth less than their previous one.Netflix, under its 2020 deal, paid the couple for the exclusive rights to content from the couple’s company, Archewell Productions. However, as reported by The New York Times, the new arrangement is a first-look deal, meaning that the streaming platform will reserve the right to review and either accept or reject a new project, like a film or television series, before it is offered elsewhere.The new deal reportedly gives Meghan Markle and Prince Harry more creative options, but involves less investment from Netflix. As per the report by The New York Times, this is seemingly a downgrade from the 2020 overall deal, which Netflix may have pursued due to the earlier agreement not meeting their expectations.From As Ever to With Love, Meghan special episode: New projects from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new deal with Netflix exploredAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix will be partnering with Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, as part of the new deal. The media personality notably launched the brand alongside the premiere of her With Love, Meghan lifestyle series on March 4, 2025.In a statement per The Hollywood Reporter, about the new deal, the 44-year-old American member of the British royal family said:&quot;We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.&quot;2023 Invictus Games Düsseldorf (Image via Getty)The new deal also teased that a special episode of With Love, Meghan will premiere this year in December. The episode is titled Holiday Celebration. Archewell Productions' current project lineup with Netflix also includes a feature film titled Meet Me at the Lake, an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same name by Carley Fortune.According to Variety, Netflix's chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, said about the renewed partnership:&quot;Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — ‘Harry &amp; Meghan’ gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.&quot;According to The Sun, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also producing a short documentary titled Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which is reportedly set to release later this year. It is a partnership between Archewell and Campfire Studios in association with Wontanara Productions.The couple reportedly first signed a deal with Netflix in 2020 and have since collaborated with the streaming platform on various projects, including Polo, Heart of Invictus, Harry &amp; Meghan, and Live to Lead.In other news, Meghan Markle’s As Ever wine line recently launched its 2024 Napa Valley rosé on August 5, 2025, in celebration of her 44th birthday. Most recently, Meghan debuted her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan on Netflix, which features the former Suits actress cooking with celebrity friends. The second season of the show is set to premiere later this month.