"My girls with a K": Meghan Markle gifts lavish As Ever gift basket to Khloé Kardashian - Flowers, fine wine & more inside

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently gifted Khloé Kardashian a lavish gift basket from her lifestyle brand, As Ever. The 44-year-old took to the social media platform Instagram and shared that she had gifted several items from As Ever to the Kardashian sister.On Sunday, August 10, 2025, the former Suits actress reposted an Instagram story from Khloé Kardashian, which featured a gift basket from As Ever. The hamper seemed to contain a selection of fresh produce, including tomatoes, sweet peppers, corn, butternut squash, lettuce, and snow peas.Notably, Meghan Markle added the snap of the gift basket to her Instagram story with a special message, white heart emojis, and a kissing face emoji. The Duchess of Sussex wrote:“Hey hey, all my girls with a K.”Meghan Markle gifts Khloé Kardashian an As Ever gift hamper (Image via Instagram/@meghan)The As Ever gift hamper was packed in a rustic basket. It also contained two bottles of the new vintage rosé wine and organic orange blossom honey. Meghan Markle’s gift basket to the 41-year-old media personality also featured a bouquet of fresh flowers.According to People magazine, the gifting comes after Meghan’s brand dropped its newest release of the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé last week, Tuesday, August 5, 2025.Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, exploredAccording to People magazine, the product launch for Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, took place on April 2, 2025, and the first rollout of the products sold out in under an hour. Harper’s Bazaar reports that the debut collection included eight products in total.The first items that were shared on the website reportedly include crêpe mix, herbal teas, shortbread cookies with flower sprinkles, raspberry spread, and limited-edition wildflower honey. Their prices range from $9 to $28.The brand reportedly had a different name before. Initially, the Duchess of Sussex launched American Riviera Orchard in March 2024 with a website and Instagram account. However, she revealed in February 2025 that she was renaming the venture.According to an article by Harper's Bazaar on August 7, 2025, a brand spokesperson noted that As Ever’s new 2024 Napa Valley Rosé saw the purchase of 10,000 bottles in just the first ten minutes that the pink wine was available to buy.Meanwhile, As Ever, in a July 30, 2025 newsletter shared with customers:“With a graceful blush hue, the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé evokes the same effortlessly elegant notes of our debut vintage: delicately balanced, with soft notes of stone fruit, a gentle minerality and a lasting finish.”The 2024 Napa Valley Rosé is reportedly the brand’s second wine offering. It was influenced by customer feedback from the first release.However, this is not the first time that Markle has gifted her celebrity friends the goodies from her brand. Besides Khloé Kardashian, as per People magazine, Meghan Markle has previously sent Kris Jenner some of the brand’s products like teas, jam, and cookies.Following her business launch, Meghan has also sent her brand's goodies to her Hollywood friends, such as fashion designer Annie Bing, actress Zoe Saldaña, and more.