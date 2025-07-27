  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Looks like the Met Gala snuck into a rodeo”—Netizens react as Oprah, Gayle King, Kris Jenner, and Tyler Perry attend Beyoncé’s Las Vegas show

“Looks like the Met Gala snuck into a rodeo”—Netizens react as Oprah, Gayle King, Kris Jenner, and Tyler Perry attend Beyoncé’s Las Vegas show

By Aditya Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 12:24 GMT
Beyonc&eacute; RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Los Angeles - Source: Getty
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Los Angeles (Image Source: Getty)

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter performed at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, US, on Saturday, July 26, 2025. It was the final day of her Cowboy Carter Tour. The concert saw many celebrities in attendance, including Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, among others.

Ad

While an X account @PopBase shared a selfie of these artists, another X handle @PopCrave uploaded a video of them enjoying in the VIP section.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also Read: Did George Strait say he'll resign from the CMA Board if Beyoncé becomes a member? Viral claim debunked

Fans online reacted to the presence of several big artists in one frame, with one X user commenting:

"When the VIP section looks like the Met Gala snuck into a rodeo."
Ad
"I never thought id see those people in the same sentence let alone in one room," another wrote.
"Now that’s a power-packed audience! Beyoncé really brought the icons out in Vegas," another commented.
Ad

Fans continued to share their excitement, with one netizen comparing the star-studded audience to the Avengers.

"That’s not a concert, that’s the Avengers of American pop culture assembled in Vegas. Cowboy Carter got the elites out fr," a fan wrote.
"Star-studded crew! What a legendary night for Queen Bey," another wrote.
"Crazy ensemble," another commented.

Also Read: “Paving the way” — Fans react as BTS breaks Beyoncé’s record to become the biggest debut for a live album in Spotify history with 14.5M streams

Ad

Beyoncé leads Destiny's Child reunion during Las Vegas show

Destiny&#039;s Child reunion at Beyonce&#039;s Las Vegas show (Image via Instagram/@beyonce)
Destiny's Child reunion at Beyonce's Las Vegas show (Image via Instagram/@beyonce)

Beyoncé also brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a surprise performance during the Las Vegas concert on Saturday. This marked a reunion of Destiny's Child, which disbanded in 2006. The trio performed their 2001 hit Bootylicious and the 2005 song Lose My Breath. They also performed the Mute Challenge.

Ad

On July 27, 2025, the Halo singer posted an image on Instagram featuring herself, Rowland, and Williams onstage at the Cowboy Carter Tour concert. She captioned it:

"Definitely a night to remember!!"

Destiny's Child, founded in 1990, was originally named Girl's Tyme. The group had split in 2006, and the members once reunited in 2018 at Beyoncé's performance at Coachella.

President Donald Trump slams Oprah and Beyoncé for allegedly campaigning for Kamala Harris

President Trump Departs Washington For G7 Summit In Canada (Image Source: Getty)
President Trump Departs Washington For G7 Summit In Canada (Image Source: Getty)

In other news, the U.S. President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey via his Truth Social account on July 26, 2025. He accused the two of campaigning for Kamala Harris, stating that they allegedly received payments from the latter. He also asked all of them to be prosecuted.

Ad

Trump wrote:

"I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!)"

Trump claimed that money was paid to the likes of Oprah and Al Sharpton to endorse Kamal Harris. He added:

Ad
"YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter."
Ad
Donald Trump&#039;s post on Truth Social (Image credits: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)
Donald Trump's post on Truth Social (Image credits: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

As reported by The Independent, the Harris campaign paid the production costs to people who worked on the projects and not the artists for endorsements. This included an alleged $1 million to Oprah's production team and around $165,000 to Parkwood Production Media LLC.

Ad

Also Read: "Better than Beyonce" — Netizens react to Jennifer Lopez performing to a crowd of reportedly over 70,000 people at her Poland show

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications