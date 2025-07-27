“Looks like the Met Gala snuck into a rodeo”—Netizens react as Oprah, Gayle King, Kris Jenner, and Tyler Perry attend Beyoncé’s Las Vegas show

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter performed at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, US, on Saturday, July 26, 2025. It was the final day of her Cowboy Carter Tour. The concert saw many celebrities in attendance, including Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, among others.While an X account @PopBase shared a selfie of these artists, another X handle @PopCrave uploaded a video of them enjoying in the VIP section.Also Read: Did George Strait say he'll resign from the CMA Board if Beyoncé becomes a member? Viral claim debunkedFans online reacted to the presence of several big artists in one frame, with one X user commenting:&quot;When the VIP section looks like the Met Gala snuck into a rodeo.&quot;&quot;I never thought id see those people in the same sentence let alone in one room,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Now that’s a power-packed audience! Beyoncé really brought the icons out in Vegas,&quot; another commented.Fans continued to share their excitement, with one netizen comparing the star-studded audience to the Avengers.&quot;That’s not a concert, that’s the Avengers of American pop culture assembled in Vegas. Cowboy Carter got the elites out fr,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Star-studded crew! What a legendary night for Queen Bey,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Crazy ensemble,&quot; another commented.Also Read: “Paving the way” — Fans react as BTS breaks Beyoncé’s record to become the biggest debut for a live album in Spotify history with 14.5M streamsBeyoncé leads Destiny's Child reunion during Las Vegas show Destiny's Child reunion at Beyonce's Las Vegas show (Image via Instagram/@beyonce)Beyoncé also brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a surprise performance during the Las Vegas concert on Saturday. This marked a reunion of Destiny's Child, which disbanded in 2006. The trio performed their 2001 hit Bootylicious and the 2005 song Lose My Breath. They also performed the Mute Challenge.On July 27, 2025, the Halo singer posted an image on Instagram featuring herself, Rowland, and Williams onstage at the Cowboy Carter Tour concert. She captioned it:&quot;Definitely a night to remember!!&quot;Destiny's Child, founded in 1990, was originally named Girl's Tyme. The group had split in 2006, and the members once reunited in 2018 at Beyoncé's performance at Coachella.President Donald Trump slams Oprah and Beyoncé for allegedly campaigning for Kamala HarrisPresident Trump Departs Washington For G7 Summit In Canada (Image Source: Getty)In other news, the U.S. President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey via his Truth Social account on July 26, 2025. He accused the two of campaigning for Kamala Harris, stating that they allegedly received payments from the latter. He also asked all of them to be prosecuted.Trump wrote:&quot;I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!)&quot;Trump claimed that money was paid to the likes of Oprah and Al Sharpton to endorse Kamal Harris. He added:&quot;YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.&quot;Donald Trump's post on Truth Social (Image credits: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)As reported by The Independent, the Harris campaign paid the production costs to people who worked on the projects and not the artists for endorsements. This included an alleged $1 million to Oprah's production team and around $165,000 to Parkwood Production Media LLC.Also Read: &quot;Better than Beyonce&quot; — Netizens react to Jennifer Lopez performing to a crowd of reportedly over 70,000 people at her Poland show