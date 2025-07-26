"Better than Beyonce" — Netizens react to Jennifer Lopez performing to a crowd of reportedly over 70,000 people at her Poland show

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez recently performed in front of a crowd of reportedly over 70,000 people at her show in Warsaw, Poland. The 56-year-old pop star took the stage on July 24, 2025, celebrating her birthday with fans.The performance, part of her ongoing Up All Night: Live in 2025 Tour, featured hits like On the Floor, Booty, Save Me Tonight, and Moments in Love. The massive turnout sparked netizens to share their thoughts online.Fans took to X to react to Lopez's performance, with one user comparing her to Beyoncé. They wrote:&quot;Better than Beyonce.&quot;&quot;Nah it's just 50,000 people,&quot; another person claimed.&quot;Did she pay for people to come?&quot; a fan asked.&quot;Stan twitter is bubble bc they claim she is deep locked in khia asylum meanwhile 70k people paid to see her perform,&quot; another netizen added.Fans continued to share their thoughts on Lopez's reported sold-out show:&quot;And people still say she’s not in demand?&quot; a fan questioned.&quot;But I hurd she was over?&quot; another X user jibed.&quot;More than any Nicki show,&quot; a person chimed in.According to her tour schedule, Jennifer Lopez will next perform on July 27 in Romania, before heading to the UAE and Kazakhstan for her next shows. Her final scheduled show will be held on August 12 in Sardinia, Italy, wrapping up a total of 21 shows.Jennifer Lopez opened up about having a &quot;tough summer&quot; with her kids during the Up All Night: Live TourJennifer Lopez at Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2024 - Day Three - Source: GettyJennifer Lopez's Up All Night: Live Tour kicked off in Pontevedra, Spain, on July 8, 2025. Just weeks ahead of her 56th birthday, JLo took the stage to open up about having a &quot;tough summer&quot; with her children. In a clip that has since gone viral online, Lopez said:&quot;And it hurt me to have to do that. Because I know that I don't tour all the time. It's been six years since I've toured. And I know that I look forward to that. You guys look forward to that. My fans look forward to that. I look forward to these moments so much. I do. And it was a tough summer for me and for my kids. But I promised them.&quot;Lopez continued that she had to remain strong for her children despite going through a difficult time. Her comments came almost a year after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024. The legal proceedings were finalized in January of this year. She added:&quot;And more importantly, I wanted to show them that you can go through hard things in life, that things may not always turn out the way you think they're going to turn out, but you have to work the other side and be stronger.&quot;During her performance in Spain, Jennifer Lopez also performed an unreleased song on stage. Fans have speculated that the lyrics center on pain and heartbreak, though Lopez did not mention any names. However, she did share the inspiration behind the track, telling her fans:&quot;This song came to me when I was up all night one night.&quot;At her July 15 show in Bilbao, Spain, Jennifer Lopez shared some more details about her life. The pop star joked that she is done with marriage for now after trying it &quot;a few times.&quot; Her response came in the context of a fan's sign, which requested her to marry them.Lopez was first married to Ojani Noa in 1997, though the couple divorced the following year. In 2001, she married Cris Judd, but they separated in 2003. Her third marriage was to singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The couple parted ways in 2014 after 10 years together.In 2017, Jennifer Lopez reportedly began dating MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez, and the pair were engaged from 2019 to 2021. Her most recent relationship was with former boyfriend Ben Affleck, whom she had previously dated between 2002 and 2004. The two got back together in 2021 and tied the knot the following year. However, the romance ended when Lopez filed for divorce in 2024.Jennifer Lopez is currently continuing her Up All Night: Live Tour, with several performances still scheduled across Asia and Europe.