"Time for us to fill your glass!": Meghan Markle announces As Ever's first wine restock, with a slight twist from the first batch

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, according to People, has recently announced that the second batch of her As Ever wine is coming soon. As per the news outlet, the first wine restock of As Ever was announced through a newsletter and will be available for purchase next week.On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the 43-year-old member of the British Royal Family revealed via the email newsletter for her lifestyle brand that there will be a small change from the initial batch.“Thank you for filling our cup... Now it's time for us to fill your glass! We are pleased to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week.”Notably, the new batch, called As Ever’s 2024 Napa Valley Rosé, follows a 2023 Napa Valley Rosé. Newsweek reported that the first batch sold out in less than an hour. It went on sale on July 1, marking a year's difference between the two releases. The staff was left thrilled by the success but also frustrated by the limited availability.Meanwhile, the Instagram account of As Ever also shared the news of the wine’s first restock with images of the wine set against the backdrop of a beach. The caption read:“Oh, how we love seeing the world through rose colored glasses. Rosé colored glasses? Perhaps even better. Our new vintage of As ever’s beloved rosé is available next week.”How is Meghan Markle’s new As Ever wine different from the first?As per People, the first batch of As Ever rosé was described as “a bespoke blend” with “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish.”Meghan Markle's new 2024 Napa Valley Rosé reportedly has the same harmony of notes from the first blend. The newsletter describes it as an elegant combination of &quot;delicate yet memorable&quot; tastes.In the newsletter, the lifestyle brand also shared some of the positive feedback on their first wine drop. Meghan Markle's brand stated that the reviews reflected the “love, time, and effort” their team and founder poured into curating the blend.Meanwhile, Meghan Markle' rosé was initially announced during the restock of products from the As Ever brand on June 20, 2025. The restock included items from the original launch, including crepe baking mix, herbal teas, shortbread cookie mix, and flower sprinkles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the June 20 restock also introduced two new additions: apricot spread and orange blossom honey. Meghan Markle’s 2023 Napa Valley Rosé marked the beginning of the brand's expansion into wine. A Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine, along with additional varietals, has also been announced for future release.The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in 2025. As per Elle, her American Riviera Orchard brand was renamed to As Ever. The former Suits actress, on February 18, 2025, unveiled her new brand in an Instagram video describing it as something she personally created and has &quot;poured&quot; her heart into.Notably, the launch of As Ever was tied to her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. They both debuted on March 4, 2025, with Meghan dropping the first batch of items on the As Ever website.