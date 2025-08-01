  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "Time for us to fill your glass!": Meghan Markle announces As Ever's first wine restock, with a slight twist from the first batch

"Time for us to fill your glass!": Meghan Markle announces As Ever's first wine restock, with a slight twist from the first batch

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Aug 01, 2025 19:58 GMT
2025 TIME100 Summit - Source: Getty
2025 TIME100 Summit (Image via Getty)

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, according to People, has recently announced that the second batch of her As Ever wine is coming soon. As per the news outlet, the first wine restock of As Ever was announced through a newsletter and will be available for purchase next week.

Ad

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the 43-year-old member of the British Royal Family revealed via the email newsletter for her lifestyle brand that there will be a small change from the initial batch.

“Thank you for filling our cup... Now it's time for us to fill your glass! We are pleased to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Notably, the new batch, called As Ever’s 2024 Napa Valley Rosé, follows a 2023 Napa Valley Rosé. Newsweek reported that the first batch sold out in less than an hour. It went on sale on July 1, marking a year's difference between the two releases. The staff was left thrilled by the success but also frustrated by the limited availability.

Meanwhile, the Instagram account of As Ever also shared the news of the wine’s first restock with images of the wine set against the backdrop of a beach. The caption read:

Ad
“Oh, how we love seeing the world through rose colored glasses. Rosé colored glasses? Perhaps even better. Our new vintage of As ever’s beloved rosé is available next week.”
Ad

How is Meghan Markle’s new As Ever wine different from the first?

As per People, the first batch of As Ever rosé was described as “a bespoke blend” with “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish.”

Meghan Markle's new 2024 Napa Valley Rosé reportedly has the same harmony of notes from the first blend. The newsletter describes it as an elegant combination of "delicate yet memorable" tastes.

Ad

In the newsletter, the lifestyle brand also shared some of the positive feedback on their first wine drop. Meghan Markle's brand stated that the reviews reflected the “love, time, and effort” their team and founder poured into curating the blend.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle' rosé was initially announced during the restock of products from the As Ever brand on June 20, 2025. The restock included items from the original launch, including crepe baking mix, herbal teas, shortbread cookie mix, and flower sprinkles.

Ad
Ad

Notably, the June 20 restock also introduced two new additions: apricot spread and orange blossom honey. Meghan Markle’s 2023 Napa Valley Rosé marked the beginning of the brand's expansion into wine. A Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine, along with additional varietals, has also been announced for future release.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who is married to Prince Harry, launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in 2025. As per Elle, her American Riviera Orchard brand was renamed to As Ever. The former Suits actress, on February 18, 2025, unveiled her new brand in an Instagram video describing it as something she personally created and has "poured" her heart into.

Notably, the launch of As Ever was tied to her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. They both debuted on March 4, 2025, with Meghan dropping the first batch of items on the As Ever website.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications