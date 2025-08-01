  • home icon
  What did Martha Stewart say about Meghan Markle? Lifestyle icon's remarks on the latter's new role as an influencer explored 

What did Martha Stewart say about Meghan Markle? Lifestyle icon's remarks on the latter's new role as an influencer explored 

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Aug 01, 2025 07:38 GMT
2025 TIME100 Summit - Source: Getty
Meghan Markle at the 2025 TIME100 Summit. (Image via Getty/ Jemal Countess)

American business magnate, writer, and TV personality Martha Stewart recently weighed in about the likes of Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow building lifestyle empires. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle Australia last Sunday, Stewart shared that she didn’t know the Duchess of Sussex “well,” but hoped that she knew what she was doing.

“Meghan, I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about,” she said. “Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important,” the 83-year-old lifestyle icon shared.

Subsequently, Martha Stewart praised Gwyneth Paltrow for not only being a successful actress but also a lifestyle entrepreneur with Goop.

“Gwyneth has been very successful. She created quite an interesting body of businesses. She’s admired. She won an Oscar for heaven’s sake as an actress! She’s pretty powerful,” Stewart stated.

Martha concluded her remarks by mentioning she didn’t mind the new generation of lifestyle professionals and wished them good luck.

Neither Meghan Markle nor Gwyneth Paltrow responded to Martha Stewart’s latest comments.

All you need to know about Meghan Markle’s lifestyle ventures

Meghan Markle was originally scheduled to release her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, in January. However, she pushed the premiere date to March 4 as solidarity with the Los Angeles wildfires victims and survivors.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said at the time in her statement published by Netflix.
With Love, Meghan is a cooking, hosting, and homestead show based in Montecito, Southern California, where Markle hosted friends from the industry and renowned chefs, including Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters, among others.

Each episode saw Meghan Markle and her guests spending quality time in and around the kitchen, living room, and garden, where she grew her own organic fruits and vegetables. She often shared personal tips and tricks with the viewers, curated recipes, and learned new things from her guests. Its second season will release in the fall of 2025.

youtube-cover
Later, in April this year, the Duchess of Sussex also launched her own curated home goods brand called As Ever, which sells decor, food items such as jams, honeys, teas, and baking items, flower sprinkles, sparkling wine, and other lifestyle products. Meghan also runs her own blog, The Tig, and the podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

This is not the first time Martha Stewart has commented about Meghan Markle’s venture into the lifestyle space. During a March 2025 interview with Access Hollywood, she was asked about her feelings ahead of the release of With Love, Meghan. Stewart appeared to be unaware and asked, “Has it started?” before adding,

“I haven’t seen it yet, but I’ll watch an episode and see how she does. I’m curious.”

Meanwhile, last month, Markle appeared as a guest on the podcast, Aspire with Emma Grede, and rejoiced at the comparisons with Paltrow and Stewart, calling it “flattering.”

“Those are incredibly successful business women, so I don’t take that lightly. That means a lot if there’s any comparison made in that regard,” the Suits alum added.

Gwyneth Paltrow, for her part, has expressed her wish to appear on Markle's show.

About the author
Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Edited by Niharika Dabral
