Meghan Markle’s Netflix show struggles to break into streamer’s top 300 rankings

The ratings have rolled in, and Meghan Markle's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, didn't cut the streamer's top 300 most-watched shows of 2025. Netflix released its latest engagement report on July 18, 2025, ranking over 7,000 titles from the first half of 2025.Markle's 8-part series premiered on March 4, 2025, offering a &quot;how-to guide&quot; for entertaining. Several guest stars joined the Suits alum in the show, including Mindy Kaling and Markle's longtime friend and Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer. A day after its release, she hopped on social media, per the New York Post, to share that With Love, Meghan reached Netflix's Top 10 list within 24 hours.However, according to the streamer's latest engagement report, Meghan Markle's show only ranks 383, with just 5.3 million views between March and June 2025. According to the New York Post, it's an unprecedented number for a Netflix original that got a renewal, and not in a good way. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the hype and its quick surge to Netflix's global top 10 in 24 hours, the latest figures indicate that viewers' interest in With Love, Meghan waned. Moreover, its Rotten Tomatoes score is no better, with only a 36% score from critics after 33 reviews and an even lower audience score at 33% from over 2,500 ratings.With Love, Meghan tied in viewership with several other shows, including Peaky Blinders season 2 (2014), The InBESTigators season 1 (2019), Cobra Kai season 4 (2021), and more in terms of viewership in the first half of 2025.Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan is returning for a second seasonDespite the dismal ratings, Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan will be returning for season 2 in the fall of 2025. Netflix Tudum shared the news of the renewal on March 8, 2025, just a few days after the show's release and months before Netflix's latest engagement report showed the series' low viewership. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the March 8 feature by Netflix Tudum, it teased the new season of Meghan Markle's Netflix show, writing:&quot;And now, there's more joy to be shared as With Love, Meghan returns later this fall. The second season has completed filming.&quot;The Suits alum also shared the news of the renewal on her Instagram, teasing her millions of followers to &quot;wait until you see the fun&quot; they have cooked up for season 2 of her Netflix show.So far, only a few details are known about season 2, but according to People, Michael Steed will return to direct the new season. As for guest stars, the first confirmed one to join Meghan Markle in With Love, Meghan season 2 is Chrissy Teigen, per the outlet. Meanwhile, actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has shared an interest in guest-starring in the series.Paltrow said &quot;sure&quot; when asked by People in May about appearing in With Love, Meghan season 2. While she admitted that she's not good when it comes to baking, she said that she could &quot;always try.&quot; There is no confirmed release date for the second season just yet.Read more: Is Meghan Markle going to return to Suits LA?All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan season 1 are streaming on Netflix now, and stay tuned for any updates about season 2 as the year progresses.