Is Meghan Markle going to return to Suits LA? Explained 

With Suits' Gabriel Macht returning to reprise his role as Harvey Specter in NBC's Suits LA, some fans are wondering if Meghan Markle, among other OG cast members, will follow suit. She was introduced as paralegal Rachel Zane in season 1 of the show and went on to play the role for seven of the nine seasons of the original series.

The spinoff premiered on NBC with a new lead and ensemble cast, as well as a new setting. However, with the new show existing in the same universe as the original Suits series, it isn't an implausible idea to have the OG cast members return in the spinoff. The new show has already given fans a taste of Macht's return in Suits LA episode 4, titled Batman Returns.

Rick Hoffman and David Costabile are also expected to join the LA cast. However, Meghan Markle is not confirmed to return to Suits LA. However, according to the show creator and the LA cast, she's always welcome to return.

"The door would be quite open": Suits creator on Meghan Markle joining Suits LA

While Meghan Markle is not confirmed to cameo in the spinoff series, Suits and Suits LA creator Aaron Korsh said that she's welcome to reprise her role in the new show. In an exclusive interview with E! News, published on February 22, 2025, Korsh explained what he thinks of Markle returning as Rachel Zane, saying:

"If Meghan ever wanted to come back obviously the door would be wide open."

Korsh also teased a possible storyline they could go for in case Markle decides to come back. He said that her character is "connected to Mike Ross," played by Patrick J. Adams, so if Markle returns as Rachel Zane, Korsh thinks that Adams would have to return as well.

Suits LA star Stephen Amell, who plays former prosecutor-turned-entertainment lawyer Ted Black, also shared the same sentiments in the same interview. He said that Meghan Markle is "always welcome" if she ever wants to join the spinoff.

Suits creator thinks it would be "too much of an explosion" if Meghan Markle returns to Suits LA

Despite Meghan Markle having an open invitation to return to Suits LA, Aaron Korsh admitted that it might be a bit distracting. In a separate interview with People, published on February 21, 2025, he confirmed that Markle has an open invitation to rejoin the cast "always." He further said:

"Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back."

However, Korsh also admitted that it might be a bit too distracting if Markle ever returns. He told the outlet:

"I think realistically, it would be too much of an explosion of the fourth wall to do that. Yeah."

Gabriel Macht, who returned in the spinoff's fourth episode and is set to appear again in Suits LA episode 8, told Extra TV on April 11, 2025, what he thought about Markle's cameo in the spinoff. He said, "Never say never."

As for Markle, she's yet to comment on whether she wants to be in the spinoff. However, in an exclusive interview with People, published on March 3, 2025, she shared her excitement to see the new show and said: "I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air."

Suits LA is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes airing every Sunday evening on NBC before arriving on Peacock the very next day.

