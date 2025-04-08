Suits LA Season 1 Episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Exciting times are ahead in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 8 in terms of storylines and guest stars. Following Ted Black's win in Lester's murder trial, a new case will be highlighted in the series—his New York case in 2010 against Pellegrini. The new episode is expected to bring more context about what happened 10 years ago before Ted left New York for LA.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 8 will be airing next Sunday, April 13, 2025, and the usual 6:00 pm PT timeslot. Titled Acapulco, the next episode teases another run-in between the two leading stars in the Suits universe.

Besides Stephen Amell's Ted Black and the spinoff's ensemble cast, episode 8 will also see Gabriel Macht return as Harvey Specter for the second time in the show. It will be directed by Anton Cropper, who previously directed the spinoff's Episodes 2 and 5.

When will Suits LA Season 1 Episode 8 be released?

Suits LA consistently releases one new episode every week on Sunday nights since it premiered. It means that Suits LA season 1 episode 8 will be airing next Sunday evening, April 13, 2025, at the usual time slot of 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the release dates and times may vary depending on the region. Please check the table below for the exact release timings of when the next episode arrives in major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, April 13, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, April 13, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 14, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Monday, April 14, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, April 14, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, April 14, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, April 14, 2025

10:00 am

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 8

NBC has been the home of the show since its premiere, so like the previous seven episodes, Suits LA season 1 episode 8 will also exclusively air on the channel on the scheduled release date. However, there's another option to watch the episode after its television premiere.

It will be available for streaming on Peacock as well as NBC.com starting on Monday, the day after it airs on TV.

A brief recap of Suits LA season 1 episode 7

Suits LA season 1 episode 7 was titled Good Times, but things weren't as good for Ted Black as the title implied. In the present timeline, his high spirits from the win in Lester's murder case were dampened by the news that his first client in Hollywood, John Amos, had passed away.

The news, however, reunited him with Rick Dodson as they remembered John and tried to get him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Meanwhile, in New York in 2010, Ted's career was threatened after news got out that his father was connected to Pellegrini. Ted's father testifying against Pellegrini would have gotten him out of jail time and saved Ted's reputation, but he refused to do it.

He told Ted that he would rather go to prison than die, which is what he expected to happen if Pellegrini found out that he would be testifying against him. Ted's father's refusal furthered the rift in their already strained relationship. Suits LA season 1 episode 7 was also dedicated to the late John Amos, who passed away in August 2024.

What to expect in Suits LA season 1 episode 8

Suits LA season 1 episode 8 is titled Acapulco, which is expected to highlight Ted Black's past, specifically his 2010 New York case against Pellegrini. After his father's refusal to become a witness and take a stand against the mobster, as seen in the previous episode, Ted's case and reputation will be on the line. However, his old friend Harvey Specter will come to the rescue.

Meanwhile, at the present timeline in Los Angeles, workplace drama will be brewing at Black & Associates, starring Erica Rollins and her former assistant, Leah. Here's the rest of what audiences can expect in the next episode, per the synopsis:

"In the past, Ted's mob trial case takes a bad turn, forcing him to turn to old friend Harvey Specter; Erica and Leah's clash over personal time gets the attention of the firm's new head of HR; Stuart calls in a favor from Rick to discredit the witness."

Stay tuned for more Suits LA news and updates as the year progresses.

