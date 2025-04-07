Suits LA season 1 episode 7 ending explained: What was the bad blood between Ted and his father?

Suits LA season 1 episode 7 brings both happy and somber moments to Ted Black's life. After winning his case in Lester Thompson's murder trial, Ted is in high spirits. However, his victory is short-lived after discovering that an old client, the first one he had as an entertainment lawyer, had passed away.

John's death hits Ted with memories of his father, especially with the late actor's last advice to him. A flashback to New York reveals how Ted and his father's relationship comes to a head after he puts Ted's career in jeopardy and refuses to help him get Pellegrini in prison.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Suits LA characters are dealing with their own issues, like Leah and Kevin's career moves. Suits LA season 1 episode 7 is dedicated to the late actor John Amos, bringing a somber atmosphere to the entire episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Suits LA season 1 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

Suits LA season 1 episode 7 has answers to Ted and his father's strained relationship

Suits LA season 1 episode 7 gives some answers to why Ted Black has a strained relationship with his father. There's clearly no love lost between the two. Early in the series, Ted grudgingly goes to his dying father but only to tell him that he would never forgive him and that he could die alone. When his father dies, Ted has second thoughts about attending his funeral.

Ted's father in Suits LA (Image via NBC)

In Suits LA season 1 episode 7, flashbacks to New York some ten years ago provide even more context to their strained relationship. Ted admonishes his father for being absent father to him and to Eddie, but that is not all. As teased in previous flashbacks, Pellegrini paid off Ted's father to offer him a job so he would back out on the case, but Ted didn't take it.

He later realizes the real reason why his father offered him the job. It turns out that his father did something nefarious, and Pellegrini has evidence, and the latter is holding it over Ted's father's head. If his father goes to jail, Ted Black's career reputation as a prosecutor will be in tatters. The only solution he can find is to offer to be the one to prosecute his father and get him to testify against Pellegrini.

Ted asks this of his boss, who grudgingly agrees but warns him that if his father doesn't cooperate, Ted has to continue his case against Pellegrini using whatever evidence he has, but to give his resignation letter afterward. The problem arises when Ted tells his father the plan.

Despite Ted's promise to put his dad in witness protection, he still refuses. It would have gotten him out of any jail time and saved Ted's career. However, Ted's father doesn't want to risk it—he refuses to put his own life in danger by going against Pellegrini, even if it's what Ted needs to protect his reputation and career.

He fails to live up to Ted's expectations again, especially when he tells him that he would "rather go to prison than die." While it wasn't certain that his father's refusal ended Ted's time with the DA, it certainly didn't earn him favors with his son. It only furthers the rift in their already strained relationship.

Who died in Suits LA season 1 episode 7?

John Amos in Suits LA (Image via NBC)

Arguably, the saddest news Ted Black receives in the series so far is John Amos' death in Suits LA season 1 episode 7. Roslyn interrupts his meeting about the firm's victory in Lester's case to tell him the news. Consequently, a meeting is also happening at Railsback Lane when Rick Dodson receives a notification about Amos passing away.

Ted and Rick then meet up at a restaurant, commiserating over the late actor, who was Ted's first client and the first client that he shared with Rick at the firm. They remember him as America's father, and Ted opens up about arguing with John days before his death. Ted and Rick's reunion ends with Rick getting drunk and drunk-calling Erica.

They also decide on the mission to get John Amos his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The meeting with someone from the committee didn't go as planned, ending with Ted and Rick arguing. However, they make up later on, with Ted calling Rick on the phone and opening up about his hang-ups.

In real life, John Amos passed away on August 21, 2024, although his death was not announced until October 1, 2025, per the late actor's wish. Suits LA season 1 episode 7 ended with the cast rewatching episodes of Amos' CBS television series Good Times in their offices.

Suits LA season 1 episode 7 sees Leah Powers make a huge career decision

Leah decides to stay at the firm (Image via NBC)

Leah Powers finally makes her biggest career decision yet in Suits LA season 1 episode 7, which is to stay as a lawyer and continue working at Black & Associates. It has always been between staying as a lawyer or trying to pursue her dream as a scriptwriter for Leah, as she told Erica before.

In the previous episode, Ted's assistant, Roslyn, made her choose whether to jump ship if that was what she wanted or to start paddling if she wanted to stay at the firm. In Suits LA season 1 episode 7, Leah gets her first entertainment client, a friend who is also a scriptwriter, reigniting her dream of pursuing her dream career.

However, when she asks Roslyn if she could take a sabbatical from work to maybe get her hands on writing a script, Roslyn only gives her a 48-hour sabbatical, and only to figure out what she really wants to do. In the end, she decided to stay at the firm and signed her new client.

Kevin gets an office at Black & Associates in Suits LA season 1 episode 7, but he's not staying

Kevin decides to leave (Image via NBC)

After Lester's murder case and Ted gives him his cheque in Suits LA season 1 episode 7, there is nothing left for Kevin to do at the office. However, Erica asks him for a favor to find her mother's long-lost friend, a surprise she wanted to give her mother on her birthday.

Erica's mother, Anita, meets Kevin for a short second in Erica's office and surmises that he still misses his late wife and probably needs a distraction or something to do. It gives Erica an idea, and the next thing Kevin knows, Erica is showing him his new window office as the official investigator at Black & Associates.

While Kevin is thankful for the gesture, he tells Erica that he can't possibly stay. Ted knows about the reason why he can't stay and work at the firm, and Kevin reveals all of it to Erica during his farewell. It turns out that ten years ago, he was kicked out of the FBI, and he always dreamed of working in his dad's small detective agency after leaving the force.

His father's firm is the only thing that reminds him of his dad and his dreams, so he can't leave New York to work in LA for good.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 7, as well as the previous episodes of the series, streaming on Peacock.

