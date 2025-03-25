How many episodes are there in Suits LA? Episode count and more 

NBC's latest legal drama, Suits LA, premiered on the channel on February 23, 2025, and on Peacock the very next day. It's a Suits spinoff series from the creator of the original drama, Aaron Korsh, but features a different setting and a fresh batch of cast and characters.

As per IMDb, Suits LA features 13 episodes, which are released weekly every Sunday night on NBC until its finale on May 18, 2025. Stephen Amell, who previously starred as the title character in the TV series Arrow, plays the main protagonist Ted Black in the series. He's a New York prosecutor who left the Big Apple to become an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles.

Alongside Amell are other familiar faces on TV, including The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt, One Tree Hill's Bryan Greenberg, and Les Scott Davis, who starred in Florida Man.

Number of episodes in Suits LA Season 1

The first season of Suits LA features a total of 13 episodes, which follows a one-episode-per-week release schedule since it debuted on NBC on February 23, 2025, until its finale day on May 18, 2025. Episodes arrive every Sunday evening at 9:00 pm ET on the NBC channel and will premiere on streaming on Peacock and NBC.com the very next day.

Here's the complete list of episodes of the series and their release dates:

Episode Number Title Release Date Episode 1 Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday February 23, 2025 Episode 2 Old Man Hanrahan March 2, 2025 Episode 3 He Knew March 9, 2025 Episode 4 Batman Returns March 16, 2025 Episode 5 You’re on Your Own March 23, 2025 Episode 6 Dester March 30, 2025 Episode 7 Good Times April 6, 2025 Episode 8 Acapulco April 13, 2025 Episode 9 TBA April 20, 2025 Episode 10 TBA April 27, 2025 Episode 11 TBA May 4, 2025 Episode 12 TBA May 11, 2025 Episode 13 TBA May 18, 2025

Plot of Suits LA

The Suits spinoff follows Stephen Amell's Ted Black, who left his job as a prosecutor in New York after a case against a mobster turned messy. He moved to Los Angeles with his friend, Stuart Lane, played by Josh McDermitt, and started a firm together. While Stuart focuses on criminal law, Ted switched to entertainment law, representing some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

However, Ted's new life in LA turns upside down after Stuart leaves him out of a merger and launches another firm with Ted's ex-girlfriend Samantha. With his firm's crisis and in a bid to keep what's left of his business afloat, he's forced to go back to criminal defense.

But besides Ted Black's present-day life playing out in the show, Suits LA also features a flashback timeline that slowly reveals the chaos of his life in New York some 10 years ago, which forced him to reinvent himself in the West Coast.

Cast and characters in the series and guest stars from the OG Suits

Stephen Amell's Ted Black serves as the main protagonist in the series. Unlike the OG Suits, which has the duo of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter and Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross, there's only one main protagonist in the spinoff. What Ted has is a friend-turned-rival in Josh McDermitt's character as Stuart Lane.

Besides them, here are the recurring cast members in the series:

Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, the Head of Entertainment in Ted's new law firm

Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen, Erica's ex and the Head of Entertainment in Stuart's firm

Troy Winbush as Kevin

Rachelle Goulding as Samantha

Kevin Weisman as Lester Thompson

Azita Ghanizada as Roslyn

Maggie Grace as Amanda Stevens

Alice Lee as Leah Power

Sofia Pernas as Elizabeth Smith

Carson A. Egan as Eddie Black

Besides the new cast and characters in the series, some of the cast from the OG Suits are also going to make cameos in the spinoff. Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter appeared for the first time in Suits LA Episode 4 in a flashback scene as Ted's friend and teammate in an amateur baseball game. He's also expected to appear in at least another episode later in the series.

Suits' antagonist, Daniel Hardman, played by David Costabile, is also expected to guest star in the spinoff, per an exclusive article by Variety published on March 20, 2025. What episode of the show he will appear in remains a mystery. Another confirmed star from the original series who will be making a cameo in the spinoff is Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, per Deadline's March 5, 2025, article.

Watch Suits LA on Peacock, with new episodes airing on NBC every week on Sunday nights before they arrive on the streaming platform.

