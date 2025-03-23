Do you need to watch nine seasons of Suits before the Suits LA spinoff?

Suits LA is the long-awaited spin-off series to the NBC legal drama Suits that premiered on the network on February 23, 2025. Created by Aaron Korsh, the show follows Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who moves to Los Angeles to build a prestigious legal firm while representing high-profile entertainment clients. The series promises to deliver the complex legal warfare and personnel that characterized the universe.

The original Suits series ran from 2011 to 2019. Following its sustained popularity across streaming platforms, Suits: LA was officially announced in October 2023. However, watching the first series before the second is not mandatory. While being aware of the events of Suits offers more context to the interconnected world that Aaron Korsh has crafted, newcomers can still enjoy the spin-off as it follows a fresh storyline.

The cast of Suits: LA is led by Stephen Amell as Ted Black, along with Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg. To the delight of fans of the original series, Gabriel Macht reprises his role as Harvey Specter in a recurring capacity.

Advantage of watching Suits before Suits LA

While watching the original Suits (2011-2019) series is not strictly necessary before diving into Suits LA, doing so can provide viewers with an enhanced experience. The original series was known for its strong and well-developed characters, such as Harvey Specter, Mike Ross, Jessica Pearson, Louis Litt, and Donna Paulson, among others, which the spin-off is expected to reference.

Some old characters are also slated to return in the new series, such as Suits protagonist Harvey Specter. In addition to that, certain episodes and storylines of the original may have a bearing on the current narrative, and viewers who are well-oriented by the first may have it easier to connect with the latter.

Which Suits characters appear in Suits LA?

Suits LA has delighted fans by confirming appearances from original Suits characters in the new show. With the actors of the first series reprising their roles, the gap between the two is seamlessly bridged. Most notably, actor Gabriel Macht has stepped into the shoes of his iconic role of Harvey Specter for a three-episode arc in the first season. This marks his first screen appearance since Suits concluded in 2019.

While Harvey Specter's return was teased in the trailer, his competitor-turned-best friend Louis Litt is also slated to make a guest appearance, played by Rick Hoffman once again. Furthermore, Abigail Spencer who played Dana Scott has expressed her interest in popping up inside the new show as well. The prospective return of more of their favorites has fans excited about Suits LA.

How to watch Suits LA

Suits LA premiered on the NBC network on February 23, 2025, and has been simultaneously made available on NBC’s digital streaming platform, Peacock. The season is slated to have a total of 13 episodes, with new ones being released every Sunday at 9 pm ET through May 18.

Viewers who opt to stream the show digitally can access the show, along with other content from NBC’s extensive catalog on Peacock for subscription plans starting from $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually, with ads. For an ad-free experience, subscribers can upgrade to the plan priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Catch new episodes of Suits LA season 1 every Sunday at 9 pm ET on NBC, and stream digitally on Peacock.

