Who is Bryan Greenberg? Meet the actor who stars as Rick Dodson in Suits LA

Although Suits LA is a single-lead show, with Stephen Amell starring as Ted Black, the new legal drama on NBC also brings an ensemble supporting cast. This includes Ted's former colleague and current rival, Rick Dodson, played by Bryan Greenberg.

Greenberg describes his character as someone who's "got a really good moral compass" in an interview with NBC Insider, published on March 18, 2025. However, he added that Rick is not just all that because "he's also funny and quick-witted."

Suits LA, a spin-off of the popular series Suits, is not Greenberg's first rodeo in TV shows, as he's been on several of them, including One Tree Hill (as Jake Jagielski) and October Road, where he played one of the lead characters, Nate Garrett. He has also starred in several movies, like Bride Wars.

"He does have a strong moral compass" - Greenberg on his character in Suits LA

Bryan Greenberg's Rick Dodson starts off as a young attorney working at the law firm Black Lane, which Ted Black and Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) started. He is initially Ted's protégé and works in the firm's entertainment division. Rick is also jockeying for a promotion as the Head of Entertainment before Stuart's betrayal rocked the firm.

After Stuart left Black Lane, which was renamed Black & Associates in his wake, and started a new, rival law firm (Railsback Lane) with Ted's ex, Samantha Railsback, Rick remained with his boss, at least at first. However, when Ted took on Lester's murder case, he changed his tune, saying that he didn't agree with his mentor.

After leaving Black & Associates, he joined Railsback Lane and was later promoted to its Head of Entertainment after signing Dylan Pryor (Victoria Justice). Rick Dodson is known for his empathy towards his clients and his preference to do things above board. In an interview with NBC Insider, published on March 18, 2025, he described Rick Dodson:

"He does have a very strong moral compass and a sense of right and wrong and that is often challenged in the world of Hollywood, where people don't play by those rules and they have a lot of shady practices."

Besides his professional persona, Suits LA also teases a romantic side to Rick's character arc. He was previously in a relationship with his co-worker, Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), possibly not officially, but it was implied in the show. However, she broke up with him because she couldn't handle competing with him for the promotion while they were still together.

Bryan Greenberg's filmography outside Suits LA

Before Bryan Greenberg joined the Suits LA cast, he had already worked on dozens of projects, both on television and film. Some may find him familiar because he's worked on several TV shows in recurring roles, including One Tree Hill.

Greenberg played Jake Jagielski in One Tree Hill, a single father who fell in love with one of the show's main stars, Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton). He was in the show for three seasons. Greenberg also starred as Nick Garrett in the ABC comedy-drama October Road.

His other works on television include recurring roles in The Mindy Project and Emperor of Ocean Park, among other guest-starring roles in shows like Law & Order, The Sopranos, and Everyone Is Doing Great.

Bryan Greenberg starred in several movies, like the raunchy comedy Friends with Benefits, drama romance Same Time, Next Christmas, and the mystery thriller The Mental State.

Besides acting, Bryan Greenberg also sidelines as a producer, screenwriter, and director. He wrote and directed the 2024 thriller Junction, in which he also starred. He also executively produced two movies, per his IMDb, A Year and Change and Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong.

Catch Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodson in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

