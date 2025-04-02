“I am very lucky to have a front row seat,” Suits LA star, Lex Scott Davis, shares her thoughts on original cast returning

NBC's latest legal drama, Suits LA, has completed the first half of the season with six episodes, with another six episodes to follow. However, besides being an entirely different show with a different cast and setting than the original Suits series, the spinoff also brings back some elements of the original show, including a few of the original series' stars.

Gabriel Macht, who starred in Suits as Harvey Specter, made his first appearance in his 3-episode arc of Suits LA in season 1, episode 4. A few more original cast members are expected to follow in his footsteps. The spinoff's star, Lex Scott Davis, who plays Erica Rollins, has some good things to say about the return of the actors. She told Screen Rant in an interview on March 30, 2025, three days ago:

"It's been awesome to be in the same sentence with these people in the same universe. It's an honor, so to have them back is just...I can't wait to absorb all that they have to offer, whether it's advice, the expertise as an actor, all the things, I'm very lucky to have a front row seat to this."

She also told the outlet that she hasn't worked or shot a scene on the same day as Gabriel Macht. However, she said she'd met him during a premiere event, where Macht reportedly met the Suits LA cast "for the first time."

"It's a pleasure:" Lex Scott Davis on Gabriel Macht's return in Suits LA

In her interview with Screen Rant, Lex Scott Davis discussed what it was like to meet Gabriel Macht and have him come on the show. She revealed that Macht "just pops up on the carpet," referring to the premiere event, and "surprises everyone," which she found to be a "really sweet" gesture from the actor.

She recalled the first time Macht met the Suits LA lead actor, Stephen Amell, which she described as "really amazing and epic." Davis further said of Macht's return as Harvey Specter in the spinoff:

"He is very much a supporter, and him coming back is just an extension of that support that he's always shown and always had for us. It's a pleasure to be able to have him come back."

Which OG Suits stars are returning in Suits LA?

Besides Gabriel Macht, who is set to appear in two more episodes in the spinoff, two original Suits cast members are also expected to reprise their roles in the new show: Rick Hoffman and David Costabile. Hoffman plays the corporate finance attorney Louis Litt, while Costabile is the cunning former co-owner of the law firm in Suits, Daniel Hardman.

As for Hoffman's return as Louis Litt in an unknown episode, Lex Scott Davis told Screen Rant in the same interview that she's excited about it because it will be "epic." She said:

"I can't wait for his scenes. His stuff is very funny, as it always was in the original too."

However, Davis stopped short of revealing any plot details about either returning star. When asked if she would be clashing with the Hardman, "one of the big bags of Suits," she laughed and shrugged, saying she couldn't say if there would be a scene between Erica and Louis.

Catch Lex Scott Davis and other OG stars of Suits in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock. New episodes will be released weekly on Sunday nights at 9:00 pm ET on NBC before being available for streaming the next day.

