Suits LA season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Did Ted Black win Lester's murder case? Ted's first case as a defense attorney explored

Lester's murder case is heating up in Suits LA season 1 episode 6, bringing Ted Black and prosecutor Elizabeth Smith head-to-head in the courtroom. With Lester's confession to killing Simon still a secret from Ted, a new witness threatens to turn Lester's plea for the worse.

However, with help from Amanda Stevens—who decides to work with Ted again—and Kevin, Ted Black ends up winning Lester's murder case in his first stint as a defense attorney. He also gets a surprising ally who could help turn things around in NBC's Suits LA season 1 episode 6.

Winning Lester's case also dredges up old feelings and unfinished business for Ted, where Samantha is concerned. Flashbacks further reveal what ended their relationship in the first place.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Suits LA season 1 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

Suits LA season 1 episode 6 ending: Ted wins Lester's murder case

Ted and Lester during the murder trial (Image via NBC)

Ted Black's first stint as a defense attorney ends in a win in Suits LA season 1 episode 6. The jury finds Lester "not guilty" of murdering his business partner and friend, Simon. However, Ted's journey to winning Lester's case and keeping him out of jail didn't come easy.

Early in Suits LA season 1 episode 6, Kevin decides to keep Lester's confession about killing Simon from Ted. He thinks that Ted not knowing the truth will give him a chance to win the case. However, when Elizabeth Smith brings a new witness that they know nothing about, Kevin and Lester end up coming clean.

With the truth out, Lester's case appears to be going downhill rapidly. Even with the said tape—which Lester suggests using to prove he acted in self-defense—he can't change his plea mid-trial. But with Stuart's help, Ted finds a way to have the judge agree to the plea change, much to Elizabeth's disappointment.

With his self-defense plea approved, Lester is ready to confess everything about Simon's death, refute Elizabeth's witness claims, and share the confession video with the jury. In the end, the jury deems Lester not guilty of murder. As Ted tells him, he can start thinking about his next movie once the trial is over.

Ted and Stuart reunite in Suits LA season 1 episode 6

Stuart helps Ted in Lester's case (Image via NBC)

Besides Lester getting the "not guilty" verdict, Suits LA season 1 episode 6 also brings a heartfelt moment between Ted and Stuart. The former friends and partners have been at odds since the Suits LA season 1 premiere, when Stuart left Ted out of a merger and partnered with Samantha on a new firm.

In the middle of Lester's case, Ted asks for Stuart's help. Since Stuart was Lester's original lawyer, Ted thinks his former partner can help turn things around for their client. However, Stuart doesn't want to. He still has some ill feelings towards Ted, from his former partner's lack of respect towards his profession as a defense attorney to Ted punching him in the face in Suits LA season 1 episode 5.

Despite this, Stuart ends up helping Ted after the latter reminds him of what he has always said: He will do right by his client. Since Lester was originally Stuart's client, he falls into that category. Suits LA season 1 episode 6 sees Ted and Stuart pore over Lester's case, trying to find a way to claim self-defense in his plea. Just when it looks like all hope is lost, Stuart's discovery turns things around.

He tells him that they can use Lester's wife Valerie's divorce transcripts, which are already in evidence, to have the judge agree to the change in Lester's plea mid-trial. With Valerie on record saying that Simon, Lester's business partner and friend, said that he would kill Lester, there's evidence of a threat to Lester's life. It means he can claim self-defense in his plea, which the judge also allows.

It is a team effort to win Lester's case in Suits LA season 1 episode 6

Amanda helps Ted again (Image via NBC)

Besides Stuart's help, winning Lester's murder case in Suits LA season 1 episode 6 is a team effort between Ted, Amanda, and Kevin. Despite Amanda Stevens telling Ted that she doesn't want to work with him anymore, she returns as Ted's second chair in the courtroom. She also takes the stand to tell the jury all about Elizabeth Smith's antics in the courtroom, which ultimately led to her client taking his life some five years ago.

During Lester's second time on the stand, he recounts what really happened the day his friend/business partner died. He also refutes the claim of Elizabeth's witness, who claimed to have overheard him say, "I'm going to kill you dead, sir." However, Lester says that the witness heard wrong because it was Simon who said, "I'm going to kill you, Dester."

It turns out that Dester is a nickname Simon calls him, something he also admitted to Kevin while he was on tape for the confession four days ago. And speaking of the tape that Kevin took, it's the last evidence that helped win Lester's murder trial.

When Elizabeth mocks Lester about his "Dester" story and asks him about only confessing what really happened to Simon after she produced the witness, he replies that he had already confessed to it four days ago. Ted says that they have evidence that Lester is telling the truth, citing the tape Kevin took as evidence. Kevin is even a little smug about saving the day when he tells Erica:

"That tape was me. Saved the day."

Meanwhile, Ted Black acknowledges Amanda's help in the case, telling her:

"I couldn't have done it without you."

Why did Ted ask for Samantha's forgiveness in Suits LA season 1 episode 6?

Samantha Railsback in Suits LA (Image via NBC)

The downfall of Ted and Samantha's relationship has been teased since the beginning of the series, particularly in Suits LA season 1 episode 5. Flashback scenes in the previous episode showed Ted learning from Kevin that the impersonator they hired, Cameron, had died. It turns out that Cameron is one of Samantha's clients.

The flashbacks in Suits LA season 1 episode 6 continue the story, revealing how Samantha somehow blames Ted for her client's death. However, that isn't the only reason for their fallout. Ted also failed to attend Cameron's funeral, despite knowing how important the event was to Samantha.

While there's a good reason why he didn't end up attending the funeral—Pelligrini has just been arrested, and he went there instead—it tells Samantha where Ted's real priorities lie. She has already accused him of taking her for granted because of his focus on Pellegrini's case, and it turns out that Ted not attending the funeral is the last straw.

Samantha then reveals that she has accepted a job offer in Los Angeles, and it appears to be the end of their relationship until their reunion in the present timeline around ten years later, with Samantha and Stuart teaming up for the new law firm. That said, in the present-day timeline, after Lester's case, Ted realizes the error of his ways ten years ago and goes to Samantha to ask for her forgiveness.

He admits that it was his fault Cameron died and that he should have admitted that all those years ago. Ted also tells her that he should have been there for her during Cameron's funeral before they share a hug.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 6 and all previous episodes of the series on Peacock.

