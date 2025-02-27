John Amos makes memorable cameo in Suits L.A. before his passing

Popular actor John Amos was known for his roles in films and TV shows such as Good Times, Roots, Coming to America, and All About the Andersons. He had a long career in the entertainment industry and left an indelible mark with his talent. He passed away on August 21, 2024, at the age of 84.

However, the actor, who worked well into his 80s, guest-starred in the pilot episode of Suits: LA, the spin-off of the popular legal drama Suits. His cameo in the spin-off was his last TV appearance. It is worth noting that his role was supposed to be a single appearance but there have been speculations about John Amos' return in future episodes.

However, NBC has yet to officially announce whether there will be a tribute to him or if he will appear again on Suits: LA.

Exploring in detail John Amos’ cameo in Suits L.A.

The pilot episode of Suits: LA was released on February 23, 2025, and saw the late actor John Amos making a special appearance as himself. He played himself as the longtime friend and client of Ted Black (Stephen Amell), the show's lead character.

The show follows Black's transition from a federal prosecutor in New York to a high-powered attorney in Los Angeles. It introduced Amos in a legal dispute, adding weight to the narrative.

While the cameo was meant as a single-episode appearance, fans have been speculating whether or not the actor will make a return on the show, according to a Deadline report. John Amos' son gave a statement about his father's cameo in the show and stated that his legacy as an actor will live on in his "outstanding works in television and film."

"My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life.... most recently in Suits: L.A. playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America's Dad," he added.

What happened in Suits: LA episode 1?

The Suits spinoff introduces viewers to Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who moves to Los Angeles to start anew. Unlike the corporate law setting of the original Suits, the spinoff focuses on the high-profile legal battles of Los Angeles’ elite.

In the premiere, Ted Black is shown navigating the fast-paced and high-stakes world of LA law, taking on powerful clients with reputations to protect.

John Amos makes his cameo when Black represents him in a legal dispute. It showcases their friendship and Black’s ability to handle influential clients with discretion and skill. Amos’ scene serves as both an emotional highlight and a significant moment that helps establish Black’s credibility in his new legal landscape.

As the episode progresses, Black encounters challenges that test his adaptability in the L.A. legal scene. The premiere sets the stage for a series filled with power struggles, moral dilemmas, and intense courtroom drama, staying true to the essence of Suits while carving out its own identity.

With the success of Suits resurging due to its popularity on Netflix, Suits: LA aims to expand the franchise while introducing a new set of legal battles and character dynamics.

Interested viewers can watch John Amos in the pilot episode of Suits: LA on NBC or Hulu+.

