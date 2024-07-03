Suits Season 10 needs to happen ASAP, and Netflix just proved why

Anticipation of a possible Suits season 10 has grown since the show went on Netflix in 2023. Suits has experienced a resurgence in popularity on the streaming service. As per a BBC report, according to Nielsen's charts, the show was viewed for over 12.8 billion minutes in a week in the United States.

Per a Variety report, by the end of 2023, Suits had been streamed for a total of 57.7 billion minutes. However, Suits is not an ongoing show, as it had ended its original nine-season run in 2019.

Nonetheless, its strong performance on Netflix is a testament to its enduring popularity and the desire of both old and new fans to immerse themselves in the legal drama's universe and characters.

This renewed popularity is reason enough to seriously consider the possibility of a Suits season 10, but is it really on the cards?

Will there be a Suits Season 10?

At the moment, there are no plans to do an official revival with Suits season 10, but the streaming success of the show has made an impact.

Creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh is developing a new series set within the Suits universe, per an October 2023 report from Deadline, but it differs from a potential Suits season 10, as it won't directly continue the original storyline.

This series will follow the blueprint of a shared universe franchise, which became prominent in Hollywood, thanks to the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But television already has a strong precedent with shared universe franchises.

In fact, Suits itself had a spin-off series during its original run, titled Pearson, which focused on the character of Jessica Pearson (played by Gina Torres), but it was canceled after a 10-episode season.

Jessica Pearson, played by Gina Torres, featured in a short-lived Suits spin-off

One classic example of a television shared universe is the CSI. The Crime Scene Investigation franchise started out set in Las Vegas before branching out with spin-off shows, like CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, and CSI: Cyber set in Washington D.C.

Another long-running example of a shared universe franchise is the JAG and NCIS universe. JAG was a legal drama focused on the Judge Advocate General Corps of the United States Navy, which ran for 10 seasons, from 1995 to 2005.

During its eighth season, it was the basis for the spin-off NCIS series, which premiered in 2003 and focused on the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. NCIS had its own spin-off series, including NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and the prequel NCIS: Origins.

Why does Suits remain so beloved?

In the highly competitive world of television and streaming, it's difficult for a show to persist during its original run, let alone remain fondly remembered many years after its ending. But Netflix has proved that Suits has achieved that feat, otherwise there wouldn't have been a demand for a Suits season 10 otherwise.

Fans and critics have theorized extensively about why the show remains so enduringly popular. One theory has been the renewed interest shown towards Meghan Markle, who became British royalty after her marriage to Prince Harry and has received massive media attention since then.

Other theories point to a nostalgia for more conventional era of network television which had longer seasons with 20-odd episode counts, something that has become rarer in this era of streaming and prestige TV.

However, the biggest reason for the show's popularity might just be the simplest, in that people really like it. According to Johnson, a fan interviewed by BBC:

"It usually takes me a few episodes to get into a show, but Suits had one of the best pilots I've ever seen. It had me gripped from the start."

Even though there are no plans for a Suits season 10, work on the franchise is ongoing with a shared universe series in development. Time will tell how this new addition to the Suits universe fares in capturing the magic of the original series.

