Fact Check: Is Harvey Specter in Suits LA? Explained

Much to fans' delight, Harvey Specter is in Suits LA, and as teased by the series creator Aaron Korsh, Macht's character appears in more than one episode of the NBC spinoff. Gabriel Macht played the character for all nine seasons of Suits as the one-half in the dual lead show alongside Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross.

In the NBC spinoff set in Los Angeles, Harvey is woven into the storyline in both the present and past. He's buddies with the new show's lead, Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell. Meanwhile, in the present-day timeline, Harvey teased some updates about what he has been doing since the events from the Suits season 9 finale in 2019.

Besides Harvey, other OG Suits characters who will be making a cameo are Daniel Hardman (David Costabile) and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), although they are only making short cameos in the spinoff compared to Harvey.

Harvey Specter joins Suits LA in a 3-episode arc

Aaron Korsh, the creator of the Suits universe, gave Harvey Specter a 3-episode arc in the NBC spinoff. He teased all about it in an interview with TVLine, published on February 23, 2025, shortly after the Suits LA premiere on the NBC channel. He said this about the plans to show Harvey's connection to the spinoff's lead, Ted:

"Episode 2 introduces the concept, explicitly, that Harvey and Ted were friends, and that Kevin knew Harvey, also. And then Harvey will show up in the past, and then he'll show up in the past again, and then he shows up in the present."

Gabriel Macht's Harvey first made a cameo in the spinoff in the aptly-named Suits LA episode 4, Batman Returns. As Korsh said, Harvey showed up in the past via a flashback sequence to New York in 2010. He showed up as Ted's teammate in amateur baseball—Ted is the pitcher, Harvey is the shortstop. They talked shop over Macallan 25, and Harvey revealed something about Ted's case.

In episode 8, titled Acapulco, Harvey appeared in both the flashback sequence and the present timeline, where he visited one of his friends in LA, Ted Black. He told Ted that they are bound for New York to deal with crime boss Pellegrini, who is getting out of prison, once and for all.

Harvey's third and last appearance came in Suits LA episode 9, titled Bat Signal, which saw him and Ted in New York, dealing with a mobster. They tricked their way into ensuring that Pellegrini would pay for the death of Ted's brother, Eddie.

Harvey Specter post-Suits updates in Suits LA

Harvey Specter's final scene with Ted Black in Suits LA gave fans some updates on what he's been up to since 2019. Episode 9 of the spinoff offered some breadcrumbs about Harvey's life in 2025—he and Donna are now parents. They have a baby boy.

Harvey also shared another major life update, albeit a sad one, at the end of the episode. His brother, Marcus, played by the late Billy Miller in the original Suits, passed away a few years back because of cancer. He asked Ted if the loss ever gets easier with time, to which Ted told him that it depends on the day.

Harvey left his friend in the diner, but not before prancing him by telling him that he named his son after Ted. Sadly, the episodes ended without revealing Harvey's son's real name.

Catch Gabriel Macht's return as Harvey in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

