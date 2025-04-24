Harvey Specter actor Gabriel Macht calls Suits LA return nostalgic, but the real reason may surprise his fans 

NBC's April 20 episode of Suits LA marked the finale of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter character's three-episode arc in the spinoff. The comeback brought plenty of the old Harvey from Suits, from his no-nonsense attitude when handling a case to a snippet of his life with Donna Paulsen, whom he married in the Suits season 9 finale, and more.

According to Gabriel Macht, stepping back into Harvey Specter's shoes in the NBC spinoff has been "very nostalgic." He said in an exclusive interview with People, published on April 20, 2025:

"Getting into a uniform and playing baseball for that scene, not only was it nostalgic just to be Harvey again, [but also to be] on a set with my showrunner from the original show, Aaron [Korsh] and the directors are the same directors and writers. So that was all very nostalgic."

The baseball scene Macht was talking about was featured in two episodes: in the Suits LA episode 4 and the latest episode 9. However, he said that the nostalgia went beyond reprising his role and being with the crew—it's also about filming the baseball scene at the same ballpark he played at when he was in high school.

According to Macht in an interview with The Wrap, published on April 20, 2025, the football scenes were filmed at Rancho Park in Los Angeles, where he went to high school and where he grew up practicing baseball.

"Full-circle moment" — Gabriel Macht on having his father nearby while filming the baseball scene for Suits LA

Besides regaling about the nostalgic feeling he experienced while filming the Suits LA baseball scene in his high school ballpark, Gabriel Macht also opened up about how his father's presence on set at the time added to the wistfulness of it all.

With the Suits actor's invitation, his father, fellow actor Stephen Macht, stopped by during the shooting. He watched from the bleachers like he did when his son was young, adding to the nostalgic level Gabriel Macht got from the scene. He said in the same interview with People:

"I said, 'If you want to see a scene, you should come to this scene.' There he is sitting in the stands... where he used to watch me play [as a kid]... That was this full-circle moment."

As seen in Suits LA episode 9, Ted Black and Harvey Specter returned for a game of baseball after not talking for a while, following Harvey's mishap while taking the witness stand in Ted's case.

Gabriel Macht reflects on working with Stephen Amell and Aaron Korsh in Suits LA

Now that Gabriel Macht's three-episode appearance in the spinoff is done, the actor reflected on his overall experience. In his April 20 interview with People, he said that the spinoff's lead star, Stephen Amell, was "really excellent to work with," as well as the entire cast of Suits LA. While he didn't have many scenes with the rest of them, he admitted that he had a "good time" on set.

In a separate April 20 interview with The Wrap, Macht also shared some appreciative words about Amell. He called his fellow actor "exceptional" and a "class act," adding that the chemistry of their characters as Ted and Harvey "just worked out." He also regaled about how Amell was "playful" with him while they were working together.

As for his reunion with series creator Aaron Korsh, Gabriel Macht was shocked about one thing. He told People:

"It was a little surprising that it was easy [to return to the role] only in that Aaron didn't write really impossibly difficult dialogue for me... For once."

Catch Gabriel Macht's return as Harvey Specter in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

