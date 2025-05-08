Suits did this one thing that changes everything you thought you knew about Harvey Specter

Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter in Suits is known for being one of the more intimidating characters in the series. Early in the series, he's depicted as a coldhearted man with little to no sympathy for others. He doesn't take no for an answer, has a winning attitude, an unbreakable confidence, and may be a little arrogant at times.

Those qualities have served him well, especially in the courtroom, fighting for his clients, or scheming his way to a merger or a firm takeover. However, Suits teased early in season 1 that there is something beyond Harvey Specter's tough guy act. While the show has never made it obvious until later in the series, Harvey has always been driven by his fierce loyalty, which had something to do with his past.

One such instance when Harvey Specter shows how loyalty is the most important thing to him is in Suits season 1 episode 5, when he returns the loyalty of the man who has been loyal to him since the beginning.

How a civil case in Suits season 1 revealed Harvey Specter's strong loyalty beyond his cold and heartless persona

With his tough guy persona, driven by his ego and his one-track mind towards winning, it's easy to see Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter as someone cold and heartless. However, Suits season 1 episode 5 showed how he put high value on loyalty.

While driving Harvey and Mike, a taxi driver runs the red light and hits Ray's car. The taxi driver decides to file a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against Ray and Harvey for "emotional pain." Harvey elects himself to represent both himself and Ray in the case, showing how he's willing to stand by Ray after he worked with him for eight years.

During one of his conversations with Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross, Harvey explains why he's loyal to his chauffeur. Ray Benghazi has been Harvey's chauffeur since he found and returned the $3,000 he found in the limo while driving Harvey, and "not a nickel of it was missing." He also recalls to Mike how Ray's first reaction during the recent accident was to ask if they were okay at the back of the car.

Harvey's lecture shows how he values loyalty, and taking Ray's case pro bono is just one of the ways he embodies his motto, "Loyalty is a two-way street." He also wins the case in favor of Ray after he has the taxi driver admit that he ran the red light. However, during the trial, Harvey's decision to settle after grilling the taxi driver on the witness stand broke through the coldhearted act he tends to portray.

When the taxi driver is about to lose in the eyes of the jury after he says, "It just meant so much to me," his reason for running the red light to get to an auction, Harvey interrupts and talks to the taxi driver in front of the judge. He proposes to settle—the taxi driver won't have to pay him and Ray anything, and he will waive his legal fees if the taxi driver admits wrongdoing.

How does Harvey Specter's value towards loyalty relate to his past?

A part of Harvey Specter putting a lot of value on loyalty stems from his childhood, where he experienced and saw the lack of it in his family. Harvey first caught his mom cheating on his dad when he was young and is privy to his mother's repeated infidelities that ultimately led to the divorce. It's also among the reasons why she and Harvey became estranged.

Throughout the nine seasons of Suits, Harvey has shown how finding out about his mother's infidelities as a kid has affected him. The series has framed what his mom did as unforgivable, something that has made Harvey grow up in pain. He grew up afraid of destroying his family if he revealed his mother's sin, and also feeling guilty for keeping it from his father.

In Suits season 9 episode 7, Harvey and his mom's relationship takes a turn after his phone call to his dying mother. He lets her know that he has forgiven her for all of it.

Gabriel Macht returns as Harvey Specter in the spinoff Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

